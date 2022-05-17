PGA Championship tee times: Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth at Southern Hills

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The waiting is nearly over for the second men's major of the year, with extended coverage from the PGA Championship live this May on Sky Sports Golf. The waiting is nearly over for the second men's major of the year, with extended coverage from the PGA Championship live this May on Sky Sports Golf.

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Spieth arrives with another opportunity to become just the sixth player in the modern era to complete golf's career Grand Slam, following on from Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods, having won his third major at The Open in 2017.

Woods returns to the venue where he claimed the most recent of his four PGA Championship victories in 2007, with the 15-time major champion set to make his first start since finishing 47th in his return from career-threatening injuries at The Masters last month.

With Tiger Woods set to compete in this week's PGA Championship, check out highlights from his four previous wins at the tournament.

McIlroy completes that all-star trio as he looks to build on a runner-up finish at Augusta National and end a major drought stretching back to 2014, with that marquee group going out at 8.11am local time on Thursday (2.11pm BST) and 1.36pm (7.36pm BST) on Friday.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has been grouped alongside two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm, the only player who can leapfrog Scheffler at the top of the world rankings this week.

Rahm would require a victory and for Scheffler, looking for a fifth win of the year after a dominant start to 2022, to finish outside the top-five for the Spaniard to move back to world No 1.

FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay has been paired with Ryder Cup teammates Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who claimed his maiden major title in the 2017 contest, while former world No 1 Adam Scott and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka go out with Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out the top 10 shots ever played at the tournament.

Thursday's key tee times (all times BST)

1338 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

1411 Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth

1903 Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

1914 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

1936 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

