PGA Championship: Tiger Woods ready to contend again after 'climbing Everest' in Masters comeback

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods admits he had a day off after finishing the Masters in April and says he realised the capabilities that his body had after his near career-ending car accident in February 2021. Tiger Woods admits he had a day off after finishing the Masters in April and says he realised the capabilities that his body had after his near career-ending car accident in February 2021.

Tiger Woods insists he can contend for a 16th major title this week at the PGA Championship, five weeks on from ‘climbing Everest’ in his competitive return at The Masters.

Woods marked his first appearance in nearly 17 months with a 47th finish at the opening men's major of the year, his first top-level event since sustaining career-threatening leg injuries in last February's car crash.

The former world No 1 admitted the aftermath of his competitive comeback "was not fun", although took just one day off before resuming training to prepare for his appearance at Southern Hills.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods played nine holes at Southern Hills on Sunday and nine holes again on Monday ahead of his major return Tiger Woods played nine holes at Southern Hills on Sunday and nine holes again on Monday ahead of his major return

Woods, who won the most recent of his four PGA Championship titles when the Tulsa venue hosted the event in 2007, believes he will find it easier to play courses which are not as undulating as Augusta National.

"There was a huge lull, Monday [smiling] that was it," Woods said about his post-Masters rehabilitation. "That was it. Monday, it was not fun. It hurt. Ice baths and just trying to get the swelling out of there. Then we went back at it, leg day on Tuesday and we kept going from there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Tiger Woods set to compete in this week's PGA Championship, check out highlights from his four previous wins at the tournament. With Tiger Woods set to compete in this week's PGA Championship, check out highlights from his four previous wins at the tournament.

"Figured the first mountain you climbed was Everest. That's the steepest golf course you're going to play and that was the first one you climbed. It's going to get flatter and better. But still, I still have tough days, and things aren't going to be as easy as people might think.

"I feel like I'm doing better. I'm having more days which are better, more positive. Able to practice a little bit longer. I'm able to do activities and things that I was hoping to do, and I'm finally able to do them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods admitted he was disappointed at defending PGA Champion Phil Mickelson's absence from this year's tournament at Southern Hills in Tulsa. Tiger Woods admitted he was disappointed at defending PGA Champion Phil Mickelson's absence from this year's tournament at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Woods has been grouped alongside four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory this week, with the 46-year-old pleased with the physical progress he has made.

"There's a lot of hardware in there and there's going to be limitations to what I'm going to be able to do, but I'm going to get stronger," Woods added. "I don't know how much that is or how much range of motion I'll ever get back, but sure is a hell of a lot better than it was 12 months ago.

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

"I didn't have the endurance [at The Masters] that I wanted. I shouldn't expect it because I didn't earn it. I didn't go out there and I hadn't done the work, but we were able to put in a little bit more work and it's going to get better as time goes on. As the months pass, it's going to get better."

When asked about the possibility of contending, Woods added: "I feel like I can, definitely. I just have to go out there and do it. I have to do my work. Starts on Thursday and I'll be ready."

Watch the 104th PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.