PGA Championship betting preview: Five players who can challenge for victory at Southern Hills

Can Jordan Spieth claim a historic major victory at the PGA Championship? Could Brooks Koepka win the Wanamaker Trophy again? Ben Coley picks out five players who can impress this week at Southern Hills...

Jordan Spieth begins a huge week playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, and he can end it by joining the latter as a career Grand Slam winner.

It's five years now since Spieth captured The Open and at last his game is even better than it was then, matching the standards he'd set when winning The Masters and the US Open in 2015.

Spieth is chasing a second win of the season, having won the RBC Heritage last month

The three-time major champion is driving it well, his irons are deadly, his scrambling remains excellent, and he's managed a win and a runner-up finish since Augusta without putting as we know he can.

If and when that putter warms up, he will remind everyone just how extraordinary a talent he is. Whether that is this week or not, a continuation of his world-leading tee-to-green stats from the last six weeks marks him down as a massive player.

At bigger odds, fellow former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama can also go well.

Augusta form could be a good guide to Southern Hills, which also features steep run-offs and will be no pushover. Matsuyama has precisely the skills required to conquer it, with his approach play at elite levels once more and his chipping always a strength.

Matsuyama arrives in Tulsa off the back of a tied-third finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sticking with those proven at this level, Brooks Koepka talked a good game in his Tuesday press conference and if he's healthy, he's a huge price.

Twice a winner of this, he's still annoyed not to have made it three when runner-up last year. He boasts a 50% top-10 strike-rate in majors, has won about once every eight tries, and while not deserving of a place at the heading of the betting should be shorter than he is.

Tony Finau has been similarly consistent without winning and he's another big hitter with a tidy short game who can go well. Finau has won at a high level more recently than many who are shorter in the market and his long-game is really starting to purr.

Finally, the wait for an English winner could be ended by Tommy Fleetwood. He's got form at courses which correlate well, in particular Shinnecock, and has been playing nicely. It wouldn't take much of a step forward from 14th in The Masters to be right amongst it here.

