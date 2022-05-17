PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for Friday's second round at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods in a star-studded threeball with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth at 7.36pm BST; Scottie Scheffler grouped with Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa; Watch the second round live on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/05/22 10:04pm
Take a look at the full list of groupings and start times for Friday's second round of the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
USA unless stated; CP denotes Club Professional
All times BST
Starting at Hole 1
1300 Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)
1311 Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
1322 Rich Beem, Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller
1333 Seamus Power (Irl), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings
1344 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak
1355 Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1406 Cameron Champ, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson
1417 Branden Grace (Rsa), Webb Simpson, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1428 J. J. Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk
1439 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff
1450 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt, Chad Ramey
1401 Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy
1412 Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire, Luke List,
1730 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer
1741 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)
1752 Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)
1803 Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele
1814 Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa
1825 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris
1836 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods
1847 Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson
1858 Lucas Glover, Kevin Na, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)
1909 Sam Burns, Davis Riley, Cameron Young
1920 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland
1931 Oliver Bekker (Rsa), Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer
1942 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin, Dylan Newman
Starting at Hole 10
1305 Ryan Brehm, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II
1316 Justin Harding (Rsa), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty
1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale
1338 Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)
1349 Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
1400 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III
1411 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler
1422 Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ian Poulter (Eng)
1433 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner
1444 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1455 Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1506 Alex Beach, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
1517 Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen
1825 John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)
1836 Matthew Borchert, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt
1847 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza
1858 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee, Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)
1909 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman
1920 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar
1931 Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington (Irl)
1942 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok
1953 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)
2004 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler
2015 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren
2026 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley
2037 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne, Brendan Steele
Watch the 104th PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second round begins on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.