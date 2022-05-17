PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for Friday's second round at Southern Hills

Take a look at the full list of groupings and start times for Friday's second round of the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

USA unless stated; CP denotes Club Professional

All times BST

Starting at Hole 1

1300 Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

1311 Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1322 Rich Beem, Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller

1333 Seamus Power (Irl), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings

1344 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak

1355 Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1406 Cameron Champ, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson

1417 Branden Grace (Rsa), Webb Simpson, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1428 J. J. Spaun, Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk

1439 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff

1450 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt, Chad Ramey

1401 Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

1412 Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire, Luke List,

1730 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer

1741 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

1752 Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

1803 Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

1814 Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa

1825 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris

1836 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

1847 Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson

1858 Lucas Glover, Kevin Na, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)

1909 Sam Burns, Davis Riley, Cameron Young

1920 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland

1931 Oliver Bekker (Rsa), Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer

1942 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin, Dylan Newman

Starting at Hole 10

1305 Ryan Brehm, Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II

1316 Justin Harding (Rsa), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty

1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale

1338 Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)

1349 Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

1400 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

1411 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm will play alongside world No 1 Scottie Scheffler over the first two days

1422 Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1433 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

1444 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1455 Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1506 Alex Beach, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1517 Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

1825 John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

1836 Matthew Borchert, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt

1847 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza

1858 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee, Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

1909 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman

1920 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar

1931 Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1942 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok

1953 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)

2004 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler

2015 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren

2026 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley

2037 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne, Brendan Steele

