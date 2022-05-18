PGA of America chief critical of 'flawed' Saudi breakaway league; Tiger Woods defends PGA Tour

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claude Harmon III claims that LIV Golf and the Saudi Series is the 'elephant in the living room of golf' and adds that ‘players are like penguins, sitting on the edge of ice waiting for one to jump’. Claude Harmon III claims that LIV Golf and the Saudi Series is the 'elephant in the living room of golf' and adds that ‘players are like penguins, sitting on the edge of ice waiting for one to jump’.

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh reiterated the organisation's support for golf's current "ecosystem" and has questioned the "flawed" format of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

The Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf said the organisation's full league of 14 events had been ready to launch until Phil Mickelson's comments cost him several sponsors and resulted in some players backing out, with a revised schedule of eight events beginning at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire next month.

Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia were among those to have requested releases to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, which were turned down by the PGA Tour, with Norman pledging to "defend, reimburse and represent" any players sanctioned if they play regardless.

Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out the top 10 shots ever played at the tournament.

"We are big supporters of the ecosystem as it stands," Waugh said. "We think the structure of - I don't know if it's a league - it's not a league at this point, but the league structure is somewhat flawed. We do think that for a lot of reasons, bringing outside money into the game is going to change it forever, if that, in fact, happens.

"The Tour is owned by the players, and that means that everything ultimately flows back to the players, and as soon as you put any money into it, it's going to create a need for return, a need for exit, and a lot of things that change the dynamics of it, which we don't think is necessarily good for the ecosystem.

"I've lived in a world of disruption my whole life, or whole career I should say, and it was inevitable. Golf has never been hotter in every way, from a participation standpoint, from a viewership standpoint. Golf for the first time ever is cool, and that is going to bring more and more eyeballs to it, which I think is ultimately great for the game.

"It'll cause disruption, but the disruption is happening already internally. It's not us, but the purses are obviously up, there's lots of money going on, the affiliation between the European Tour and the PGA Tour is very real. So all of that disruption is kind of happening but happening internally, which we think is good."

Waugh confirmed ahead of the PGA Championship that players would need to be members of a "recognised Tour" to remain eligible to feature in future editions both the second men's major of the year and the Ryder Cup, both run by the PGA of America.

The waiting is nearly over for the second men's major of the year, with extended coverage from the PGA Championship live this May on Sky Sports Golf.

"Our bylaws do say that you have to be a recognized member of a recognized Tour in order to be a PGA member somewhere, and therefore eligible to play," Waugh added. "If something else became one of those [rival tours], obviously we'd have to recognize it.

"We don't know what it'll look like next year. We don't think this [LIV Golf] is good for the game and we are supportive of that ecosystem. We have our own bylaws that we will follow towards those fields."

What do the players think?

Tiger Woods has pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm in doing so, with the 15-time major champion highlighting the different viewpoints currently within the world game.

"What we are seeing right now in society, it's very bipolar," Woods said. "There's really no middle ground, you stand one way or the other. It's very polarising and the viewpoints that Phil has made with the Tour and what the Tour has meant to all of us has been polarising as well.

Tiger Woods admitted he was disappointed at defending PGA Champion Phil Mickelson's absence from this year's tournament at Southern Hills

"I don't know if he has to resolve it or not. He has his opinion on where he sees the game of golf going. I have my viewpoint how I see the game of golf. I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies.

"I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There's plenty of money out here. The tour is growing. But it's just like any other sport. You have to go out there and earn it. It's just not guaranteed (money) up front."

McIlroy admits he may have spoken too soon when declaring the Saudi-backed breakaway was "dead in the water" earlier in the year, although has since softened his stance on the issue.

"Yeah, I might have been a little presumptuous at that point," McIlroy said ahead of the PGA Championship. "It seems like it's still going. Greg [Norman] and everyone behind it are very determined.

Speaking ahead of the PGA Championship, former world No 1 Rory McIlroy says his stance towards those who want to play in the Saudi Golf League has softened and thinks the situation has become 'toxic'.

"I think we're just going to have to see how it plays out. Guys are going to make decisions. It's going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we're just going to have to see how it all shakes out."

"Honestly, I'm rooting for it all to be over. I'm just so sick of talking about it. I've made my decision and I know where I want to play, and I'm not standing in anyone's way, and I'm not saying that they shouldn't go over there and play. If that's what they feel is right for them, then 100 per cent they should go and do it."

Who will win the PGA Championship?