PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth says completing career Grand Slam is an 'elephant in the room'

Jordan Spieth has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters

Jordan Spieth is refusing to get drawn into the possibility of creating golfing history ahead of his latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have won the career Grand Slam in the modern era, although Spieth just needs to win the Wanamaker Trophy to join golf's most illustrious group.

Spieth bounced back from a missed cut at The Masters to win the RBC Heritage in his next start, beating Patrick Cantlay in a play-off despite finishing a lowly 60th in the putting statistics, with the American continuing his return to form ahead of his visit to Southern Hills with a runner-up finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson last week.

"I don't think I talk about it [the career Grand Slam] much with other people," Spieth told the media on Wednesday. "But it's certainly at this point, given having won the other three, it's an elephant in the room for me. It's a goal of mine.

"If you just told me I was going to win one tournament the rest of my life, I'd say I want to win this one, given where things are at. If you told me that before my career started I was going to win one tournament ever, I'd say The Masters because that was my favorite tournament growing up.

"But things change, and that has obviously significant meaning. Long term it would be really cool to say that you captured the four biggest golf tournaments in the world that are played in different parts of the world and different styles, too. So you feel like you kind of accomplished golf when you win a career Grand Slam, I guess.

"I've come close a couple times. This hasn't necessarily been my most successful major, but I feel good heading into this week. If I can play well these next couple days, given the crowds that will be out there, and I think the weekend might actually feel a little like a breather in a way, so that's how I'm looking at it."

Spieth's best finish at the PGA Championship came when he ended runner-up to Jason Day in 2015, the year he won his first two major titles, with the former world No 1 only posting one top-10 finish in his next six appearances at the event.

"The only real chance I had was Bethpage [2019, tied-third]," Spieth admitted. "But I remember that Saturday and Sunday and I don't remember it feeling any different than any other majors I've contended in, they all feel about the same after the first one.

"I think looking at it long-term thinking, man, if I'm healthy, I'd look to have 20 chances at it, and maybe 1 out of 20. Those are better odds than I think. I normally get better odds than that. I think just more look at the long term, how many chances you're going to get, and maybe the bounces will go your way one of those weeks.

"I'm not trying to force it this week I guess is the best way to say it. Just try and do what I've been doing, stick to my routine, my game, block out any outside noise, and shoot as low a score as I can."

