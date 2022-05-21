PGA Championship 2022: Pairings and tee times for Saturday's third round at Southern Hills

A look at the pairings and start times for Saturday's third round at the PGA Championship, held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All times BST; USA unless stated

Starting at Hole One

1300 Brian Harman, Cam Davis (Aus)

1310 Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1320 Cam Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

1330 Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1340 Maverick McNealy, Luke List

1350 Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1400 Louis Oosthuizen (USA), Billy Horschel

1410 Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

1420 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1430 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Tiger Woods

1440 Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

1450 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk

1500 Jason Day (Aus), Russell Henley

1510 Justin Harding (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1520 Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter (Eng)

1530 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1540 Jon Rahm (Esp), Kramer Hickok

1600 Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

1610 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

1620 K.H Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1630 Justin Rose (Eng), Lanto Griffin

1640 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

1650 Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1700 Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1710 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1720 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Rickie Fowler

1730 Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

1740 Adri Arnaus (Esp) Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1750 Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power (Ire)

1800 Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

1810 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) Max Homa

1820 Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1830 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1840 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young

1850 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Matt Kuchar

1910 Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

1920 Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1930 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1940 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

1950 Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira (Chi)

