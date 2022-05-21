PGA Championship 2022: Pairings and tee times for Saturday's third round at Southern Hills
Will Zalatoris heads into the weekend with a one-shot advantage, with Justin Thomas three shots back and Rory McIlroy five behind; Tiger Woods begins his third round on three over - watch live on Saturday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/05/22 2:52am
A look at the pairings and start times for Saturday's third round at the PGA Championship, held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
All times BST; USA unless stated
Starting at Hole One
1300 Brian Harman, Cam Davis (Aus)
1310 Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1320 Cam Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
1330 Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 21, 2022, 2:00pm
Live on
1340 Maverick McNealy, Luke List
1350 Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1400 Louis Oosthuizen (USA), Billy Horschel
1410 Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
1420 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1430 Shaun Norris (Rsa), Tiger Woods
1440 Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman
1450 Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk
1500 Jason Day (Aus), Russell Henley
1510 Justin Harding (Rsa), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1520 Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter (Eng)
1530 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1540 Jon Rahm (Esp), Kramer Hickok
1600 Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III
1610 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak
1620 K.H Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1630 Justin Rose (Eng), Lanto Griffin
1640 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
1650 Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
1700 Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1710 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1720 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Rickie Fowler
Live PGA Championship Golf
May 21, 2022, 6:00pm
Live on
1730 Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge
1740 Adri Arnaus (Esp) Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1750 Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power (Ire)
1800 Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
1810 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) Max Homa
1820 Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1830 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
1840 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young
1850 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Matt Kuchar
1910 Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk
1920 Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1930 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1940 Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
1950 Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira (Chi)
Who will impress over the weekend at the PGA Championship? Watch the third round live on Saturday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event.