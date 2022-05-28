Charles Schwab Challenge: Scottie Scheffler stays bogey-free to share lead with Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas The best of the action from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas

Scottie Scheffler is the only player still bogey-free after 36 holes of the Charles Schwab Challenge, firing a 65 to share the second-round lead with Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler.

The world no 1 was five under par, having been one of eight co-leaders after day one at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stallings shot a 64, tying for the lowest round of the day, and Hossler also signed for a 65 to move into the leading pack.

Patrick Reed is alone in fourth place at eight under after his second straight round of 66, with Pat Perez (66) and Chris Kirk (67) tied for fifth at seven under.

"I love that (bogey-free) stat. It's a lot of fun," Scheffler said. "I kept the stress off myself for the most part.

"My lag putting was really good, and the only long par putt I made was on No 7. Outside of that, I really didn't put much stress on myself, which is good."

The Masters champion made two of his five birdies on the first two holes and drained a nearly 25-foot, right-to-left putt for birdie at the par-four 12th.

Stallings posted six birdies and no bogeys to shoot his 64, with four of those birdies coming on the back nine, including one on a 29-foot putt at the 18th.

"My caddie has done an unbelievable job of reading the greens all week and I rely on him a lot," Stallings said.

Beau Hossler is one of three players tied for the lead after the second round

"He said 'Man, it's going to break late' and I spit it out there and he was right - it went right in the middle."

Hossler, who holed out for two eagles during Thursday's opening round, enjoyed a simpler round of five birdies and no bogeys.

"I hadn't holed out in I don't know how long, but to have two within an hour was pretty unique," Hossler said.

"Certainly yesterday was more of an up-and-down round. Today felt never really stress-free, but as stress-free as it's going to get."

Norway's Viktor Hovland (65), Cam Davis of Australia (68), Harold Varner III (68), Max McGreevy (66) and Davis Riley (67) were tied for seventh at six under.

Local favourite Jordan Spieth took advantage of the scoring conditions and shot a 66 to get to five under for the week.

Chile's Mito Pereira, who lost the lead at last week's PGA Championship with a double bogey on his final hole, had a 66 to get to four under.

Britain's former world No 1 Luke Donald was among others to make the cut at two under, along with Webb Simpson (five under), Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler (one under), defending champion Jason Kokrak (even) and Collin Morikawa (one over).

However, Justin Thomas - coming off his second PGA Championship victory on Sunday - and the man he defeated in a play-off there, Will Zalatoris, both missed the cut at three over.