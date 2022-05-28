LPGA Match-Play: Caroline Masson holds off top seed Minjee Lee to reach last 16 in Las Vegas

Caroline Masson overcame top-seeded Minjee Lee 2 and 1 in 100-degree heat to advance to the knockout stage of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

Masson's victory meant she finished the group stage with a 3-0 record and will now face Andrea Lee - who beat Stephanie Meadow 2 and 1 to win her group - in the round of 16 at Shadow Creek.

Minjee Lee, who came into the tournament on the back of a victory two weeks ago in the Founders Cup, won the 14th and 15th to pull within one of her opponent before Masson sealed the win with a par on the 17th.

"I knew it was going to be tough," Masson said. "Minjee is a great player. She's been playing great the last few weeks.

"Also, it's match play, and I feel like pretty much anybody can beat anybody out here.

"I just trusted in my game - I feel like I've been hitting it good. I was in control."

The German player, who won her lone LPGA Tour title in 2016, also recorded 2 and 1 victories over Brittany Altomare earlier in the week.

"It's been a cool three days," Masson added. "I think this golf course is really hard, so I feel like I didn't really play my best, but I think many players probably feel that same way.

"I really made the most of it and I'm just really happy to close it out today."

Lee fought back against Masson, winning successive holes before her opponent wrapped up victory on the 17th

Seven of the 16 weekend qualifiers swept their groups, with Madelene Sagstrom, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Paula Reto, Tiffany Chan, Lilia Vu and Hye-Jin Choi matching Masson by recording 3-0 successes.

Two groups were decided in play-offs, with Gemma Dryburgh beating Gaby Lopez, and Moriya Jutanugarn edging Ashleigh Buhai, both after pars on the first hole. They will face each other in the last 16.

In the other matches in the round of 16, Sagstrom faces Emma Talley, Shadoff will take on Chan and Choi will meet Eun-Hee Ji.

Allisen Corpuz will be up against Lilia Vu, while Reto will meet Ayaka Furue and Jenny Shin faces Annie Park.