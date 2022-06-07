'We're not politicians', says Graeme McDowell, as LIV golfers asked about Saudi Arabia's human rights

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen had to field difficult questions at the press conference for the opening LIV Series event in Hertfordshire Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen had to field difficult questions at the press conference for the opening LIV Series event in Hertfordshire

Major winners Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell were asked about playing in the LIV International series given Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

All three will tee it up in the opening event of the lucrative Saudi-funded league at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire from Friday.

Here is the transcript of the key sections from Tuesday's two LIV press conferences.

Riath Al-Samarrai, Daily Mail: How do you reconcile your decision to be here with Saudi Arabia's human rights record?

Graeme McDowell: This has been incredibly polarising. The [Jamal] Khashoggi situation, I think we all agree that was reprehensible. No-one's going to argue that fact - but we're golfers. Speaking personally, I really feel golf is a force of good in the world. I try to be a role model to kids. I know what the game has taught me. I love using the game of golf as something to help grow around the world and be role models to kids, try to use this game as a force for good. We're not politicians, we're professional golfers. If Saudi Arabia want to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be, I think we're proud to help them on that journey.

Rob Harris, Associated Press: The journey you have been told Saudi Arabia is on - how is that helping the women oppressed, the migrant groups having the rights violated, the LGBTQ individuals criminalised, the families of the 81 men executed in March and those being bombed in Yemen?

Graeme McDowell: I wish I had the ability to have that conversation with you. As golfers if we tried to cure geopolitical situations in every country in the world we played golf in, we wouldn't play a lot of golf. It's a really hard question to answer. We are here to just focus on the golf and what it does for the role models we are. It's a really hard question to get into.



Johnson: I don't want to play golf for the rest of my life

Prior to that exchange, Sky Sports' News Jamie Weir asked McDowell, Oosthuizen and McDowell whether they were playing purely for money.

Jamie Weir: You were asked at the very start of this press conference why you are here. You spoke about the exiting format, the teams, how it's new. I'm sorry if this is a bit of a crass question to ask, but it is essentially about the money why you're here, isn't it?

Louis Oosthuizen: It was probably going to be my last year on the PGA Tour. I always said when I get to that stage, around 40, I want to do something else and not just golf in my life. I wanted to try something else. Everyone knows I love being on a farm, being outside. I was almost done and along came this opportunity. It was a decision between me and my wife and what's best for where I was right now. I'm going to grab it and play. I'm a professional golfer. It's decent money we're going to play for, so why not?"



Dustin Johnson: I have done well on the PGA Tour, you all know that. I am very thankful for what they have given me. But this is something different. I don't want to play golf for the rest of my life which I felt like I was probably going to have to do. I like to do lot of other things besides golf and this gives me the opportunity to spend more time with my family.

Graeme McDowell: The financial side of the sport always weighs in. Myself, Dustin and Louis have played all around the world for 20 years chasing pay cheques. Outside of the majors and the Ryder Cup, it's a business. We love the sport, we love competing but the purse we are playing for any given week, the appearance money, we are running business here.

The sacrifice we make being away from our family - I hate using the word sacrifice when we are playing golf for a living, it's a pretty sweet life. But still, you're away from your family 30, 35 weeks a year. It has to be worth it financially, otherwise it's a big sacrifice you're making for no reason. You're always weighing up from a business point of view: what is the best financial outcome for me for time spent?

I hope there's a few more years left in the tank, but there are no promises left on the PGA Tour. An opportunity like this comes along where you can play the last three or four years of your career in a very financially lucrative environment, it would be crazy to walk away from that as a businessman.

Na: This is uncomfortable | Gooch: I am a golfer, I'm not that smart



Later in a second press conference, American players Kevin Na and Talor Gooch were pressed on Saudi Arabia.

Martin Lipton, The Sun: Do you understand the argument that you are contributing, legitimising a degree of sports-washing of Saudi Arabia and its regime? Do you think that is fair criticism?

Talor Gooch: I don't think that's fair. But I am a golfer, I'm not that smart. I try to hit a golf ball into a small hole. I try to worry about golf and I am excited about this week.

As the press conference came to a close, a journalist attempted to ask a question about deferred payments but was stopped by the LIV press officer.

Na responded: "This is uncomfortable."