Patrick Reed latest PGA Tour player to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Patrick Reed has joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest golfer to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Saturday.

LIV Golf announced their latest signing during the final round of their series opener at Centurion Club, releasing a post on social media saying: "Welcome @PReedGolf".

Reed's arrival means he is the fifth former Masters champion to agree to join LIV Golf, following Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson.

Another former winner of the Green Jacket, 2012 and 2014 champion Bubba Watson, is widely expected to join the circuit after being included in a LIV Golf promotional video.

Reed is the 19th PGA Tour member to sign with the breakaway circuit, with the 17 competing in the first event this week suspended by the Tour as soon as play started at Centurion Club on Thursday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the "same fate holds true" for any players who compete in future LIV events despite being denied permission, with Reed and Bryson DeChambeau set to contest the second event in Oregon at the end of the month.

"I'm super excited," Reed said. "Just the thought of being able to be part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better is unbelievable."

