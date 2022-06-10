Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Series switch officially announced

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau has officially joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and will play in the second event in Portland which starts later this month Bryson DeChambeau has officially joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and will play in the second event in Portland which starts later this month

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has officially joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, tournament officials have announced.

DeChambeau confirmed his intention to join to the breakaway circuit on Wednesday and will play in the second event in Portland which starts later this month.

The big-hitting 28-year-old will join the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter who are playing in the inaugural event at the Centurion Club in St Albans this week.

Minutes after the first shots were struck on Thursday, the PGA Tour suspended all 17 players in the field who were taking part, despite having been turned down for the required releases, and said "the same fate holds true" for players participating in future LIV Golf events, so DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA Tour winner including the 2020 US Open, will now also be suspended.

Back in February, DeChambeau denied he was offered £100m to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, and wrote on his official Twitter account: "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I."

The world No 28, who has struggled with a hand injury in recent months, also distanced himself from the tour as recently as last Thursday, claiming he would not "risk" joining at this stage of his career.

However, he has now had a change of heart with his agent Brett Falkoff saying earlier in the week: "Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Pro golf as we know it is changing and it's happening quickly."

The second tournament of the series is at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland from June 30 to July 2.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who is expected to sign more players ahead of the second event with Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson, among those linked, said: "Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf's supercharged style of play.

"He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

"He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman poses with Phil Mickelson ahead of the inaugural event

"The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond."

While many top players have so far shunned the massive money being offered by LIV Golf, the series now boasts eight major winners in its ranks.

The London event, played over 54 holes, with no cuts and shotgun starts, is the richest-ever golf tournament with $4m going to the individual winner and $5m being shared between the top three teams.

'Bryson DeChambeau is box office'

Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir is at the Centurion Club this week and has provided his thoughts on DeChambeau's switch.....

"Bryson DeChambeau he's marmite. Love him or hate him, though, he is box office and fans on the PGA Tour love him. He hits the ball a country mile, he does things as Greg Norman suggested, very differently, he does some quirky things that ruffle a few feathers as well, but he is entertaining to watch.

DeChambeau's power-packed hitting has been a feature of the PGA Tour over the last couple of years

"So this is yet another big blow to the PGA Tour. It's now 18 players, Bryson DeChambeau included, who will have lost their PGA Tour status and how many more of these superstars can they afford to lose before they perhaps are even forced into an embarrassing climbdown and these guys are told you can stay on the PGA Tour and you can play in the Saudi golf series as well.

"It's a fascinating time at the moment in the world of golf and who knows what is going to happen next."

And on the other PGA Tour players who have been linked with the LIV Series...

"Patrick Reed is a name that I keep hearing. Matt Wolff, a young superstar in the game who has lost his way a little bit, lost a bit of confidence but he is a talent. Jason Kokrak another name that keeps coming up. Pat Perez.

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed has also been strongly linked with the series

"Rickie Fowler is a name I've heard a lot but as I understand it they still haven't quite got that deal over the line just yet. And Bubba Watson another - he is injured, he is out of action at the moment probably until about the autumn time - but you'd think he would be some stellar name for LIV Golf to get their hands on as well."