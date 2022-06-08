Bryson DeChambeau to play in second LIV Golf Series event in Portland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau has announced he will be playing in the second LIV Golf Series event in the USA at the end of June Bryson DeChambeau has announced he will be playing in the second LIV Golf Series event in the USA at the end of June

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed he will play in the second event of the LIV Golf Series, which starts in Portland later this month.

DeChambeau has become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi-backed tour and plans to feature in the tournament at Pumpkin Ridge from June 30 to July 2.

The 28-year-old's agent Brett Falkoff has, however, confirmed the world No 28 will not resign from the PGA Tour after speaking to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and his sponsors on Tuesday evening, according to the Golf Channel.

The confirmation of DeChambeau's decision came after LIV Golf had earlier refused to deny a report claiming the 2020 US Open champion was to join the series along with Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.

Falkoff said: "Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Pro golf as we know it is changing and it's happening quickly."

The move also comes less than a week after DeChambeau said he would not be joining the breakaway LIV Golf Series.

The LIV Golf Series' inaugural event begins on Thursday at the Centurion Club, with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia among the 48-strong field.

Back in February, DeChambeau denied he was offered £100m to join the tour, and wrote on his official Twitter account: "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I."

DeChambeau has been struggling with a hand injury in recent months

DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, distanced himself from the tour as recently as Thursday, claiming he would not "risk" joining at this stage of his career.

"There's obviously a lot of conversation," he said after his opening round at the Memorial Tournament.

"For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that.

"I'm loyal to my family that I've created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity. I don't know what that is. Not my job to do so. I'm just going to keep playing professional golf and enjoy it wherever it takes me, play with the best players in the world. That's really all I've got, that's what I'll do for the rest of my life, because I want to be one of the best players in the world."

Speaking on Tuesday, five-time PGA Tour winner Fowler, who has been approached by the LIV Tour, says he is "intrigued" by the competition but has not made a decision either way.

"Competition is a good thing, always has been. LIV is definitely interesting and intriguing. It's worth looking at, but no I haven't made any decisions. It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out."