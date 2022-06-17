US Open: Dustin Johnson confident of retaining major sharpness when part of LIV Golf series

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a mixed reaction to the LIV Golf Series from fans at the US Open in Brookline There was a mixed reaction to the LIV Golf Series from fans at the US Open in Brookline

Dustin Johnson insists that leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series won’t hinder his hopes of more major success in the future.

The former world No 1 followed an opening-round 68 in the US Open with a three-over 73 at The Country Club on Friday, failing to register a birdie as he slipped down the leaderboard during his second round.

Johnson's appearance in Brookline is his first on American soil since resigning from the PGA Tour to commit to the Saudi-backed circuit, with the two-time major winner confident the breakaway series will still enable him to prepare properly for the majors going forward.

Dustin Johnson struggled to a second-round 73 at the US Open

"Just as sharp as I would playing anywhere," Johnson replied when asked whether playing a limited LIV Golf schedule would impact his major preparations.

"Obviously it [joining LIV Golf] was a tough decision, but I feel very confident in the decision I made. Yeah, I'm definitely happy and looking forward to obviously this weekend and the rest of the events this year."

Live US Open Golf Live on

Johnson admitted his switch to the Greg Norman-fronted circuit could "have gone just a hair later" but that it "made sense to go", while the 2016 US Open champion was pleased with the reaction he received from the Boston crowd despite his involvement in golf's shake up.

"Fans have been great," Johnson added. "Obviously, this is a good sports town, and a lot of people come out and support the event. Yeah, the fans have been great. I haven't really noticed any difference [in fan reception].

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson has admitted he plans to only play golf at major tournaments and the LIV Tour, following his decision to join the Saudi backed tour Dustin Johnson has admitted he plans to only play golf at major tournaments and the LIV Tour, following his decision to join the Saudi backed tour

"Obviously, anytime coming to a US Open it's a great event. You know it's going to be a good one. Just obviously felt like I'm playing pretty well. Just need to tighten it up just a little bit come the weekend.

"I haven't really felt like I've given away shots this week. I had tons of really good looks for birdie, hit a lot of really good putts, just nothing was going in. That was kind of the difference between yesterday and today."

Phil Mickelson is next scheduled to compete in the second LIV Golf series event in Portland later this month

Mickelson: I thought I was more prepared than I was

Phil Mickelson was among the other LIV Golf contingent in the Boston field, with the six-time US Open runner-up's hopes of completing the career Grand Slam over for another year after rounds of 78 and 73 saw him miss the cut.

"It was spectacular to come back to such a historic course, and I thought the setup was remarkable," Mickelson said. "Just really showcased what a special place this is.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a moment to forget for Phil Mickelson at the sixth hole as he struggled to a four-putt double-bogey. There was a moment to forget for Phil Mickelson at the sixth hole as he struggled to a four-putt double-bogey.

"The fans here have always been terrific, and they really support all sports, and I love it when we bring golf here because they create a really special atmosphere.

"I missed competing, but I also enjoyed some time away. I enjoyed the week, wish I had played better.

"The US Open is the ultimate test and you don't really know where your game is until you get tested. I thought I was a little bit closer than I was, but I really struggled putting. I thought I was more prepared than I was."

Mickelson will make his next start in LIV Golf's second event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon at the end of the month, before heading to St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship.

"I'm pretty motivated to get back to work," he added. "I feel I'm certainly playing better than I'm scoring and I'll look forward to working on it."

Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.