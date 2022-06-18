122nd US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at The Country Club in Brookline

Tee times and pairings for the third round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateurs

All times BST

Starting at Hole One

1449 Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (x)

1500 Sebastian Munoz (Col) Patrick Cantlay

1511 Sam Bennett (x), Denny McCarthy

1522 Sam Stevens, K.H Lee (Kor)

1533 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1544 Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

1555 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Grayson Murray

1606 Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)

1622 Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling (Ned)

1633 Todd Sinnott (Aus), Richard Bland (Eng)

1644 Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

1655 Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)

1706 Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1717 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1728 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (USA)

1739 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1755 Seamus Power (Irl), Justin Thomas

1806 Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1817 Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

