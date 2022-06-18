122nd US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at The Country Club in Brookline
Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen share the halfway lead at the US Open, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm among the group a shot back and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler two behind - watch live on Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 18/06/22 2:14am
Tee times and pairings for the third round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.
USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateurs
All times BST
Starting at Hole One
1449 Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (x)
1500 Sebastian Munoz (Col) Patrick Cantlay
1511 Sam Bennett (x), Denny McCarthy
1522 Sam Stevens, K.H Lee (Kor)
1533 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1544 Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup
1555 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Grayson Murray
1606 Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)
1622 Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling (Ned)
1633 Todd Sinnott (Aus), Richard Bland (Eng)
Live US Open Golf
June 18, 2022, 4:00pm
Live on
1644 Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
1655 Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)
1706 Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1717 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1728 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (USA)
1739 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson
1755 Seamus Power (Irl), Justin Thomas
1806 Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1817 Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews
1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka
1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris
1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)
1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)
1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns
1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers
2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler
2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler
2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley
2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa
Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.