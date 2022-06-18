Golf News

122nd US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at The Country Club in Brookline

Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen share the halfway lead at the US Open, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm among the group a shot back and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler two behind - watch live on Saturday from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf

Last Updated: 18/06/22 2:14am

Check out the top shots from round two of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline!

Tee times and pairings for the third round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateurs

All times BST

Starting at Hole One

1449 Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (x)

1500 Sebastian Munoz (Col) Patrick Cantlay

1511 Sam Bennett (x), Denny McCarthy

1522 Sam Stevens, K.H Lee (Kor)

1533 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Watch the highlights from round two of the US Open at The Country Club, Brookline

1544 Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

1555 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Grayson Murray

1606 Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)

1622 Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling (Ned)

1633 Todd Sinnott (Aus), Richard Bland (Eng)

1644 Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

1655 Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)

1706 Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1717 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1728 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (USA)

1739 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1755 Seamus Power (Irl), Justin Thomas

1806 Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Cameron Young bolstered his hopes of making the US Open cut with a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three sixth during his second round in Brookline

1817 Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

MJ Daffue holed a huge birdie putt on the seventh to briefly lead during the second round of The Open

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Rory McIlroy was pleased with how he bounced back from his third hole double bogey after being stuck in the fescue for three shots

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

