US Open: Where and when to watch the action from The Country Club live on Sky Sports Golf

The men's major season continues this month at the US Open, with extended coverage from The Country Club in Brookline exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Jon Rahm returns as defending champion after earning his maiden major victory in last year's contest at Torrey Pines, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler will be aiming to build on a dominant start to 2022 that has seen him win four times on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play in next week's US Open. The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next major of the year.

Phil Mickelson on Monday confirmed he would return from his golfing sabbatical to play in this week's LIV International Series opener. He stated he intends to play in the majors.

Justin Thomas is targeting further major success, having won the PGA Championship for the second time last month after a brilliant final-round comeback, with reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and Australia's Cameron Smith among those chasing a maiden major victory.

Reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will arrive in Boston among the favourites, while many of the field will have previous experience of playing the course earlier in their careers when it hosted the 2013 US Amateur - won by England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

The iconic venue hosts the event for the first time since Curtis Strange's victory over Sir Nick Faldo in 1988, with the course also the location of Team USA's dramatic victory in the 1999 Ryder Cup.

The iconic venue hosts the event for the first time since Curtis Strange's victory over Sir Nick Faldo in 1988, with the course also the location of Team USA's dramatic victory in the 1999 Ryder Cup.

Sky Sports is once again the home of the US Open, with over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days and a host of extra tournament programming throughout the week.

TV times

Thursday June 16 - First round

Friday June 17 - Second round

Saturday June 18 - Third round

Sunday June 19 - Final round

