US Open: First-round tee times and groups at The Country Club in Brookline
Rory McIlroy will be part of the early coverage on Thursday as his group begins at 12.40pm BST, with defending champion Jon Rahm also out early as he plays alongside two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and US Amateur champion James Piot, watch live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 13/06/22 8:30pm
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline on Thursday.
USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur, all times BST.
Hole 1
1145 Michael Thorbjornsen (x), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty
1156 Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (x)
1207 Troy Merritt, William Mouw (x), Andrew Putnam
1218 Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1229 Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa
1240 Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
1251 Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Alex Noren (Swe)
1302 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1313 Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (x), Grayson Murray
1324 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Branden Grace (Rsa), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1335 Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja (Fin), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
1346 Richard Mansell (Eng), Tomoyasu Sugiyama (Jpn), Roger Sloan (Can)
1357 Caleb Manuel (x), Keith Greene, Ben Silverman
1730 Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak
1741 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy
1752 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris (Rsa)
1803 Sungjae Im (Kor), Mito Pereira (Chl), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1814 Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau
1825 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Irl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1836 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
1847 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1858 Danny Lee (Nzl), Keita Nakajima (x) (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)
1909 Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (x), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1920 Richard Bland (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1931 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott (Aus)
1942 Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin (Sco), Charles Reiter (x)
Hole 10
1145 Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren (Eng), Hayden Buckley
1156 Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (x)
1207 Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling (Ned)
1218 David Lingmerth (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1229 Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez (Fra)
1240 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele
1251 Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman
1302 Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman Aus), Aaron Wise
1313 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Laird Shepherd (x) (Eng), Stewart Cink
1324 Marcel Schneider (Ger), Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett
1335 Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)
1346 Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (x) (Brz), Harry Hall (Eng)
1357 Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon
1730 Jed Morgan (Aus), Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
1741 Maxwell Moldovan (x), Yannik Paul (Ger), MJ Daffue (Rsa)
1752 Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus (Esp), Tom Hoge
1803 Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1814 Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1825 Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler
1836 Luke List, Austin Greaser (x), Corey Conners (Can)
1847 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau
1858 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed
1909 Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1920 Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (x), Davis Shore
1931 Daijiro Izumida (Jpn), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (x) (Bel), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)
1942 Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller
