US Open: Second-round tee times and groups at The Country Club in Brookline

Tee times and groupings for the second round of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline on Friday.

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur, all times BST.

Hole 1

1145 Jed Morgan (Aus), Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

1156 Maxwell Moldovan (x), Yannik Paul (Ger), MJ Daffue (Rsa)

1207 Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus (Esp), Tom Hoge

1218 Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1229 Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1240 Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler

1251 Luke List, Austin Greaser (x), Corey Conners (Can)

1302 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

1313 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed

1324 Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1335 Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz (x), Davis Shore

1346 Daijiro Izumida (Jpn), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (x) (Bel), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1357 Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

1730 Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren (Eng), Hayden Buckley

1741 Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett (x)

1752 Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling (Ned)

1803 David Lingmerth (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1814 Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez (Fra)

1825 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

1836 Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1847 Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman Aus), Aaron Wise

1858 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Laird Shepherd (x) (Eng), Stewart Cink

1909 Marcel Schneider (Ger), Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

1920 Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

1931 Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi (x) (Brz), Harry Hall (Eng)

1942 Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

Hole 10

1145 Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

1156 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

1207 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris (Rsa)

1218 Sungjae Im (Kor), Mito Pereira (Chl), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1229 Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau

1240 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Irl), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1251 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1302 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1313 Danny Lee (Nzl), Keita Nakajima (x) (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

1324 Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap (x), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1335 Richard Bland (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1346 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott (Aus)

1357 Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin (Sco), Charles Reiter (x)

1730 Michael Thorbjornsen (x), Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

1741 Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (x)

1752 Troy Merritt, William Mouw (x), Andrew Putnam

1803 Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1814 Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa

1825 Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1836 Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Alex Noren (Swe)

1847 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1858 Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad (x), Grayson Murray

1909 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Branden Grace (Rsa), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1920 Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja (Fin), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

1931 Richard Mansell (Eng), Tomoyasu Sugiyama (Jpn), Roger Sloan (Can)

1942 Caleb Manuel (x), Keith Greene, Ben Silverman