Matt Fitzpatrick: The 'Boss of Brookline' - Sky Sports documentary reflects on major win at US Open

When Matt Fitzpatrick took a one-shot lead into the 72nd hole of the US Open, little did the Englishman realise the work that would still be required to secure his maiden major title.

Fitzpatrick had come through a final-round tussle with Will Zalatoris and then world No 1 Scottie Scheffler to take a slender advantage into the closing hole at Brookline Country Club, the same venue where he had famously won the US Amateur in 2013.

The two-time Ryder Cup player switched from the driver he had used all week to play the par-four 18th and elected to go with three-wood, with the tee shot sneaking into a fairway bunker and putting his hopes of victory under threat.

"I felt like if I could make a par and felt like that was going to be good enough, but I knew Will [Zalatoris] was playing well and putting well," Fitzpatrick said in a new Sky Sports documentary, 'Fitzpatrick: The Boss of Brookline'. "He hit a great drive first and then obviously I didn't hit a great drive, so I thought 'I need to make at least a par and I'm in trouble.'

Fitzpatrick could have easily elected to pitch out and then tried to get up-and-down from short of the green to make his par, although he and caddie Billy Foster had other ideas as they produced one of the most memorable shots in recent major history.

"It was always going to carry the front and never go too long, so it was just a very quick decision on what club we were hitting," said Fitzpatrick, who elected to hit nine-iron from 156 yards in the sand. "When I hit it I looked up and it was cutting and I couldn't believe it! It was clearly, easily, the best shot I've ever hit."

That moment of magic left him within 20 feet of the pin, with a closing par from Zalatoris meaning a two-putt for Fitzpatrick was enough for his major breakthrough and sparking emotional celebrations on the final green.

"I've read things about players winning tournaments and saying it wasn't necessarily as good as they thought it would be, but to me, it's the best feeling I've ever had," Fitzpatrick explained. "It's the best thing I've ever had in anything really - just truly incredible.

"It's an amazing feeling. Just the other day I was on the putting green on my own and was thinking 'oh yeah, I've won the US Open and a major championship' which was pretty special!"

An hour-long documentary looking back at Fitzpatrick's journey to major victory - "Fitzpatrick: The Boss of Brookline" - will be available to enjoy this Christmas on Sky Sports.

The programme features exclusive sit-down interviews with Fitzpatrick, his family and his caddie, along with England cricketer Joe Root, Sheffield United Billy Sharp and members of the Sky Sports team who were present in Boston that week.

