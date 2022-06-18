122nd US Open: Pairings and tee times for the final round at The Country Club in Brookline
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 19/06/22 2:01am
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateurs
All times BST
1349 Stewart Hagestad (x), Harris English
1400 Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Söderberg (Swe)
1411 Wil Besseling (Ned), Chris Naegel
1422 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Austin Greaser (x)
1433 Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray
1444 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Callum Tarren (Eng)
1455 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Max Homa
1506 Chris Gotterup, Sam Bennett (x)
1517 Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott (Aus)
1528 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), KH Lee (Kor)
1544 Travis Vick (x), Brooks Koepka
1555 Justin Rose (Eng), Sam Stevens
1606 Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler
1617 Xander Schauffele, Andrew Putnam
1628 Marc Leishman (Aus), MacKenzie Hughes (Can)
1639 Richard Bland (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)
1650 David Lingmerth (Swe), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1701 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Adam Schenk
1717 Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale
1728 Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
1739 Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers
1750 Brian Harman, Davis Riley
1801 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Dustin Johnson
1812 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1823 Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise
1834 Matthew NeSmith, Séamus Power (Irl)
1850 Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy
1901 Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen
1912 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Sam Burns
1923 Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1934 Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1945 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Will Zalatoris