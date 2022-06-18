122nd US Open: Pairings and tee times for the final round at The Country Club in Brookline

Will Zalatoris will go out last on Sunday alongside Matt Fitzpatrick

Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateurs

All times BST

1349 Stewart Hagestad (x), Harris English

1400 Brandon Matthews, Sebastian Söderberg (Swe)

1411 Wil Besseling (Ned), Chris Naegel

1422 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Austin Greaser (x)

1433 Bryson DeChambeau, Grayson Murray

1444 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1455 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Max Homa

1506 Chris Gotterup, Sam Bennett (x)

1517 Patrick Reed, Todd Sinnott (Aus)

1528 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), KH Lee (Kor)

1544 Travis Vick (x), Brooks Koepka

1555 Justin Rose (Eng), Sam Stevens

1606 Joseph Bramlett, Beau Hossler

1617 Xander Schauffele, Andrew Putnam

1628 Marc Leishman (Aus), MacKenzie Hughes (Can)

1639 Richard Bland (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

1650 David Lingmerth (Swe), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1701 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Adam Schenk

1717 Justin Thomas, Cameron Tringale

1728 Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1739 Collin Morikawa, Patrick Rodgers

1750 Brian Harman, Davis Riley

1801 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Dustin Johnson

1812 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1823 Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

1834 Matthew NeSmith, Séamus Power (Irl)

1850 Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

1901 Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen

1912 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Sam Burns

1923 Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1934 Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1945 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Will Zalatoris