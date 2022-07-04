The Open road trip: New five-part series on Sky Sports Golf explores all 14 Championship venues

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Weir visits all 14 courses to have hosted The Open and plays a hole at each with with some very special guests in 'The Open Road Trip', a new series this summer on Sky Sports Jamie Weir visits all 14 courses to have hosted The Open and plays a hole at each with with some very special guests in 'The Open Road Trip', a new series this summer on Sky Sports

Jamie Weir visits every course to have hosted The Open in a special five-part series, ‘The Open road trip’, this summer on Sky Sports.

Ahead of The 150th Open taking place on the Old Course at St Andrews, exclusively live on Sky Sports, Weir heads to all 14 venues of golf's original major in a five-day period.

Weir plays an iconic hole at every course with someone offering either a strong link to that venue or to this unique Championship, with the series offering plenty of great stories from The Open and iconic moments from the tournament archives.

Three-time Champion Golfer of the Year, Gary Player, is among the special guests

"Over 1,300 miles, two ferry crossings and a lot of motorway service station coffee - it was an exhausting but incredibly fun five days," Weir said about the series, launching on Sky Sports Golf this week. "Every one of the 14 courses has its own character, its own special place in Open history and its own stories to tell.

"I met some wonderful characters and relived some of those unforgettable Open moments, reminisced about the great champions to have lifted the Claret Jug and celebrated what makes The Open so special to so many.

"I hope you enjoy watching it as much as my cameraman and good friend, Chris Johnson, and I enjoyed making it."

The first episode runs on Sky Sports Golf on Monday July 4 at 7.30pm, with daily shows available at the same time each weekday and all taking in different courses on The Open roster - past and present. Show will be available On Demand and also repeated during the week of The 150th Open.

Click on the video above for a sneak preview of the exciting new series and watch all episodes of 'The Open road trip' this July on Sky Sports Golf!