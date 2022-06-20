Where are the golf majors held? Confirmed future venues for The Open, US Open, PGA Championship and more
The Masters takes place each April at Augusta National, followed by the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open; Chevron Championship is the first of five women's majors each year
Last Updated: 19/06/22 5:03pm
Here are all the confirmed venues for the future majors, including The Open, US Open, PGA Championship, AIG Women's Open and more.
The Open
2022 - Old Course at St Andrews - St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
2023 - The 151th Open at Royal Liverpool - Hoylake, Wirral, England
2024 - The 152nd Open at Royal Troon - Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
2025 - The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush - Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
US Open
2023 - Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) - Los Angeles, California
2024 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina
2025 - Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pennsylvania
2026 - Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, New York
2027 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California
2028 - TBC
2029 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina
2030 - Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pennsylvania
2031 - TBC
2032 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California
2033 - Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pennsylvania
2034 - Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield HIlls, Michigan
2035 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina
PGA Championship
2023 - Oak Hill Country Club, East Course - Rochester New York
2024 - Valhalla Golf Club - Louisville, Kentucky
2025 - Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, North Carolina
2026 - Aronimink Golf Club - Newton Square - Pensylvannia
2027 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas
2028 - The Olympic Club, Lake Course - San Francisco, California
2029 - Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course - Springfield, New Jersey
2030 - TBC
2031 - Congressional Country Club - Bethesda, Maryland
2032 - Maryland PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas
2033 - TBC
2034 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas
Ryder Cup
2023 - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club - Rome, Italy
2025 - Bethpage Black Course - Farmingdale, New York
2027 - The Golf Course at Adare Manor - County Limerick, Ireland
2029 - Hazeltine National Golf Club - Chaska, Minnesota
2031 - TBC
2033 - The Olympic Golf Club, Lake Course - San Francisco, California
2035 - TBC
AIG Women's Open
2022 - Muirfield - Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland
2023 - Walton Heath
2024 - Old Course at St Andrews - St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
2025 - Royal Porthcawl - Porthcawl, Wales
US Women's Open
2023 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California
2024 - Lancaster Country Club - Lancaster, Pennsylvania
2025 - Erin Hills - Erin, Wisconsin
2026 - Riviera Country Club - Pacific Palisades, California
2027 - Inverness Club - Toledo, Ohio
2028 - Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pennsylvania
2029 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina
2030 - Interlachen Country Club - Edina, Minnesota
2031 - Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield HIlls, Michigan
2032 - TBC
2033 - TBC
2034 - Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pennsylvania
2035 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
2023 - Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course - Springfield, New Jersey
2024 - TBC
2025 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas
2026 - TBC
2027 - Congressional Country Club - Bethesda, Maryland
2028 - TBC
2029 - TBC
2030 - TBC
2031 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas
Solheim Cup
2023 - Finca Cortesin - Andalucía, Spain
2024 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, Virginia,
2026 - TBC