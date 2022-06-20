Where are the golf majors held? Confirmed future venues for The Open, US Open, PGA Championship and more

Collin Morikawa is defending champion at The Open

Here are all the confirmed venues for the future majors, including The Open, US Open, PGA Championship, AIG Women's Open and more.

The Open

2022 - Old Course at St Andrews - St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

2023 - The 151th Open at Royal Liverpool - Hoylake, Wirral, England

2024 - The 152nd Open at Royal Troon - Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

2025 - The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush - Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

US Open

2023 - Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) - Los Angeles, California

2024 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina

2025 - Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2026 - Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, New York

2027 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California

2028 - TBC

2029 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina

2030 - Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2031 - TBC

2032 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California

2033 - Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2034 - Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield HIlls, Michigan

2035 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina

PGA Championship

2023 - Oak Hill Country Club, East Course - Rochester New York

2024 - Valhalla Golf Club - Louisville, Kentucky

2025 - Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, North Carolina

2026 - Aronimink Golf Club - Newton Square - Pensylvannia

2027 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

2028 - The Olympic Club, Lake Course - San Francisco, California

2029 - Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course - Springfield, New Jersey

2030 - TBC

2031 - Congressional Country Club - Bethesda, Maryland

2032 - Maryland PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

2033 - TBC

2034 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

Ryder Cup

2023 - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club - Rome, Italy

2025 - Bethpage Black Course - Farmingdale, New York

2027 - The Golf Course at Adare Manor - County Limerick, Ireland

2029 - Hazeltine National Golf Club - Chaska, Minnesota

2031 - TBC

2033 - The Olympic Golf Club, Lake Course - San Francisco, California

2035 - TBC

AIG Women's Open

2022 - Muirfield - Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland

2023 - Walton Heath

2024 - Old Course at St Andrews - St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

2025 - Royal Porthcawl - Porthcawl, Wales

US Women's Open

2023 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California

2024 - Lancaster Country Club - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

2025 - Erin Hills - Erin, Wisconsin

2026 - Riviera Country Club - Pacific Palisades, California

2027 - Inverness Club - Toledo, Ohio

2028 - Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2029 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club - Pinehurst, North Carolina

2030 - Interlachen Country Club - Edina, Minnesota

2031 - Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield HIlls, Michigan

2032 - TBC

2033 - TBC

2034 - Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2035 - Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, California

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

2023 - Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course - Springfield, New Jersey

2024 - TBC

2025 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

2026 - TBC

2027 - Congressional Country Club - Bethesda, Maryland

2028 - TBC

2029 - TBC

2030 - TBC

2031 - PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

Solheim Cup

2023 - Finca Cortesin - Andalucía, Spain

2024 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, Virginia,

2026 - TBC