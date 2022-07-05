Xander Schauffele wins JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor; Tiger Woods shows progress ahead of The Open

Xander Schauffele claimed a one-shot victory in the JP McManus Pro-Am

Xander Schauffele completed a wire-to-wire victory at the JP McManus Pro-Am, as Tiger Woods produced an improved performance ahead of The 150th Open.

Schauffele followed a course-record 64 on the opening day with a two-under 70 on Tuesday morning at Adare Manor, mixing three birdies with a lone bogey and closing out his round with 11 straight pars to set the clubhouse target.

The Olympic gold medallist was then left to wait for several hours to see if any of the afternoon wave could match his total in the 36-hole contest, raising money for charities in Ireland, with Schauffele's score enough to claim a one-shot victory.

Sam Burns carded a seven-under 65 on the final day to finish second on nine under, with Ireland's Shane Lowry a further stroke back in third after a final-round 67.

Burns followed a front-nine 33 with three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 11th to keep his victory hopes alive, although a final-hole birdie left him a shot short of Schuaffele's score.

Lowry was two off the lead with six holes to play and cancelled out a bogey at the 14th with a birdie at the par-four next, only to par his last three holes and end the week on eight under.

Tyrrell Hatton required a final-hole eagle to move alongside Schauffele but bogeyed the last to close a final-round 69 and claim fourth, while Padraig Harrington birdied his final two holes to card a eight-under 64 and match the course record.

Rory McIlroy played his last four holes in four under, including an eagle at the par-five last, to end the week in tied-sixth and five strokes back with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Woods, who used a golf cart to move between holes as he continues to struggle with the injuries sustained in last February's car crash, made back-to-back birdies from the 15th but bogeyed the last to close a second-round 74.

The 15-time major champion finished in the group tied-39th that contained US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, with Woods intending to play more rounds in Ireland over the coming days ahead of competing in The 150th Open at St Andrews next week.

Many of the JP McManus Pro-Am field now head to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, with 14 of the world's top 15 set to tee it up at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick for an event co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time.

