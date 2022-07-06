The 150th Open: Who can still qualify for St Andrews at the Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship?

The field is almost set for the final men’s major of the year, but who can still secure a last-minute invite to The 150th Open this week?

The Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship are the last two events to qualify for St Andrews via The Open Qualifying Series, with both tournaments co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for the first time as part of the strategic alliance between the two tours.

Three places will be in offer in Scotland, awarded to the leading players in the top 10 who are not already exempt, with more than half of the expanded 160-man field still yet to earn their place in The Open.

Fourteen of the world's top 15 are in action at The Renaissance Club and among those gaining links practice ahead of the short trip to the Old Course, although plenty of notable names are still chasing late major qualification.

LIV Golf member Branden Grace is a last-minute addition to the Scottish field after the ban on DP World Tour members featuring was temporarily lifted, with the South African looking to follow last week's $4m win in Portland by earning a 10th consecutive appearance at The Open.

Grace carded the lowest round in major history with an eight-under 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017, while fellow LIV Golf rebel Adrian Otaegui is also in the field as he aims to qualify for The Open for a second time.

2014 Open runner-up Rickie Fowler is in danger of missing the event for the first time since 2009, while Brandon Stone - another ex-Scottish Open champion - is also looking to qualify.

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn - who finished tied-second to Tiger Woods in 2000 and experienced the same result in 2003 - is also yet to qualify, with former world No 1 Luke Donald chasing a return to The Open for the first time since 2016.

Ex-European Ryder Cup players Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stephen Gallacher, Edoardo Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen are also not yet in the major field, while former Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai is looking to make it third-time lucky after falling short in Final Qualifying last month and with a tied-ninth finish at last week's Horizon Irish Open.

There's a strong group of Scottish players in this week's field, with Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, Russell Knox and Richie Ramsay among those hoping to book a spot at The Open on home soil.

None of the Barbasol Championship field are currently in the field of The Open, meaning the winner at Keene Trace Golf Club will earn the final qualification spot. World No 129 Kevin Streelman is the highest-ranked player in action, while Germany's Matti Schmid is aiming to secure a second success Open appearance after winning the Silver Medal as the lowest amateur in last year's contest.

How can I follow the action?

Featured Group coverage from the Genesis Scottish Open begins on Thursday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 12:30pm, while the Barbasol Championship is live from 9pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports The Open will then show over 80 hours of live coverage from the iconic Old Course at St Andrews next week, more than ever before, with live programming on all seven days of tournament week and a host of bonus extra features available to enjoy.

Live coverage well begin at 6.30am on Thursday July 14 - before the opening tee shot - and run through until after play is finished, with wall-to-wall coverage throughout all four tournament days.

