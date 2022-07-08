The 150th Open at St Andrews: The R&A announces 2022 winner to receive record prize fund of $2.5m

The winner of the 150th Open Championship will receive a record 2.5 million US dollars in prize money

The winner of the 150th Open Championship will receive a record $2.5m (£2.1m) in prize money, tournament organisers have announced.

The R&A also announced that the total prize fund at St Andrews has also increased by 22 per cent to $14m.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A said: "There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year.

Collin Morikawa returns as defending champion at The Open

"We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22 per cent which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60 per cent since 2016.

"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women's Open."

