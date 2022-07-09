The Open: Greg Norman denied invite to Celebration of Champions and Champions' Dinner by R&A

The R&A has confirmed that it chose not to invite Greg Norman to compete in the Celebration of Champions or attend the Champions' Dinner ahead of the 150th Open.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Georgia Hall will all be taking part in the four-hole challenge event on the Old Course, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, but Norman - a two-time Champion Golfer of the Year - will not be competing.

Norman is the figurehead of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, which has caused a rift in the men's professional game, with the 67-year-old not welcome at Monday's event or the Champions Dinner the following day.

In a statement, the R&A said: "In response to enquiries regarding The R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions' Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.

"The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future."

Norman - a winner of The Open in 1986 and 1993 - had previously asked the R&A for permission to play at St Andrews despite being well outside the age limit of 60, with the Australian telling Australian Golf Digest that he was disappointed with what he called a "petty" decision.

"I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf," Norman said. "(It's) petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades."

The R&A said last month that LIV players who qualified would be allowed to compete at St Andrews, including 2013 Open champion Phil Mickelson, former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Spieth hits out at LIV Golf rumours

LIV Golf has so far staged two of its planned eight events in 2022, with 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth describing rumours that he was considering joining the breakaway circuit as "categorically untrue" on Friday evening.

While the likes of Mickelson, Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have signed up with the Saudi-backed circuit, Spieth reiterated that he is committed to the PGA Tour and attempting to win more major titles.

In a post on his official Twitter account, the 28-year-old wrote: "Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment. Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue.

"I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.

"My goal has not changed since I began playing golf - to win PGA Tour events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is important to me."

The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with extended coverage from The 150th Open exclusively live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

