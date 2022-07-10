Genesis Scottish Open: Xander Schauffele holds on for narrow victory at The Renaissance Club

Xander Schauffele survived a final-round scare to claim a second successive PGA Tour victory with a one-shot victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Schauffele came through an eventful final day at The Renaissance Club to top a congested leaderboard, with a level-par 70 enough to end the week on seven under and hold off compatriot Kurt Kitayama.

The Olympic gold medallist, who won the Travelers Championship last month and was also victorious in the JP McManus Pro-Am earlier this week, took a two-shot lead into the final day and quickly doubled his advantage with birdies on both his opening two holes.

Schauffele's victory is his second on the DP World Tour and first since the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2018

Schauffele went from sand to sand on his way to bogeying the sixth and failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the next, with another dropped shot at the ninth seeing him reach the turn a shot behind Kitayama.

Kitayama bogeyed his penultimate hole but saved par at the last at six under, while Schauffele edged back ahead with a birdie at the 14th and two-putt gain at the par-five 16th to leave himself the luxury of securing victory with a final-hole bogey.

"Yeah, it's stressful," Schauffele said. "Not going to put makeup on the pig here, it was a very average day and probably my worst this week. You really can't get ahead of yourself in links golf, I was ahead, I was behind, I was ahead, I was behind. Just kept my head down."

A runner-up finish for Kitayama earned him one of three spots for The 150th Open via the Open Qualifying Series, given to the leading players in the top-10 not already exempt, with Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson securing the other two-last minute invites after finishing in a share of sixth.

Joohyung Kim finished in third place ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood, while US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and first-round leader Cameron Tringale ended the week four strokes back alongside Wu and Donaldson in tied-sixth.

Jordan Spieth made a double-bogey and three bogeys on his back nine during a closing 72, slipping him back into the share of tenth also containing Cameron Smith, while Max Homa dropped out of contention with a one-over 71.

