The 150th Open: Trey Mullinax earns late invite to St Andrews with Barbasol Championship victory

Trey Mullinax claimed a one-shot victory in the Barbasol Championship

Trey Mullinax booked a last-minute invite to The 150th Open after snatching a maiden PGA Tour and DP World Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship.

The 30-year-old birdied three of his final six holes to post a six-under 66 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky and end the week on 25 under, a shot ahead of compatriot Kevin Streelman.

Mullinax had started the final round three strokes behind 54-hole leader Matti Schmid but found himself tied with playing partner Streelman heading to the par-four last, where he rolled in from 15 feet for a winning birdie.

"What an incredible honour to be able to go over there and play," Mullinax said. "What a dream come true to be able to go to St Andrews on the 150th. I've got a lot of logistics to take care of here in just a little bit, but man, super excited and ready to go over there and try to figure out that golf course."

Streelman posted a final-round 67 during the weather-disrupted event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for the first time, although was unable to match Mullinax's birdie on the final hole and force a play-off.

Trey Mullinax (right) and Kevin Streelman (left) played alongside each other during the final day in Kentucky

"I gave my all," Streelman said. "Man, Trey [Mullinax] and I just battled each other. He's one of my best friends out here so that was kind of fun as well. I'm frustrated I hit two incredible shots there into the last two holes and hit two good putts, one of them went, one of them didn't."

Mark Hubbard finished three strokes back in third ahead of Germany's Hurly Long, while Vince Whaley rounded off the top-five after a five-under 67. Schmid ended the week tied-eighth following a closing 67.

