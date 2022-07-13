The 150th Open: Cameron Smith believes St Andrews is his 'best chance' to win an Open amid impressive form

Can Cameron Smith win his first major?

Cameron Smith believes he arrives at St Andrews primed to challenge for the Claret Jug, though made no promises about cutting his hair should he chalk up a maiden major title.

The Australian triumphed at the Players Championship at the beginning of the year and more recently placed 10th in last week's Scottish Open.

Between his encouraging form and short game expertise deemed perfect for the Old Course, Smith believes this marks his best opportunity yet to end his wait for an Open win.

"I think so. I think I've played the best golf of my life this year, for sure. I love the golf course," Smith told reporters.

"It would be awesome to win an Open here for sure. I think it's everyone's dream growing up to win an Open at St Andrews. So don't want to jinx myself, but I'm feeling pretty good. The game feels good.

"I had a good weekend up at the Scottish Open. It was good to see some putts drop and a couple of low numbers over the weekend. So, yeah, hopefully I can get it done."

The last Australian man to win The Open was Greg Norman in 1993, while the last Australian man to win at St Andrews was Kel Nagle in 1960.

Smith is hoping to end that drought over the weekend.

"Yeah, absolutely. I would say this golf course probably reminds us a little bit of home," he said. "It's really firm and really fast, which I think the Aussies really enjoy.

"I think we're going to have a tough time keeping the ball on the fairway this week given how firm and fast and windy it's been.

"A lot of balls have been running off into the rough. So just got to be kind of wary of that. But Leish (Marc Leishman) and Scotty (Adam Scott) were hitting it pretty good today as well. So it should be a good week."

Windy conditions, a dry bounce-heavy surface and upwards of 100 bunkers present no shortage of obstacles for players, both in terms of imagination and execution.

Smith underlined the importance of adaptability and tackling the course with the expectation challenges will emerge.

"You have to have all the shots down pat out there. There's going to be some pretty ugly spots you get yourself into out there," he said.

"Links golf is trying to hit the perfect shot and hoping for the best. You are going to get yourself into some ugly spots. You've just got to be ready for it. You've got to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

The 28-year-old had promised in the past he would cut off his famous mullet were he to come out on top in a tournament; with seven professional wins to his name, the hair remains in tact. And it doesn't appear as though that will change.

"I've always said that if I won a tournament or did something good, I would cut it off," he joked. "And I've done that a couple times this year, and it's still on there.

"So I'd like to say I would cut it off (if he won The Open Championship), but it's probably not going to happen. I feel like it's almost a part of me now. Like you said, people recognise the hair and makes a few people laugh."

The hair has become a point of recognition in itself, Smith by now well accustomed to comments directed his way by fans.

"Every week," he admitted. "There's some goodies from time to time. But for the most part I think people enjoy it. Like I said, I think they have a laugh at it. And it makes people smile, which makes me happy."

