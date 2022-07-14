The 150th Open: Justin Rose withdraws ahead of his opening round at St Andrews due to injury

Justin Rose has withdrawn from The 150th Open ahead of his opening round at St Andrews, with Rikuya Hoshino a last-minute addition to the field.

Rose suffered discomfort during a practice round with Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson on the eve of the tournament, with the former US Open champion still evidently struggling when warming up on the range on Thursday morning.

The Englishman's withdrawal means Rose - who finished tied-sixth when it was last held at St Andrews in 2015 and was joint runner-up to Molinari at Carnoustie in 2018 - will not be part of the field at The Open for the first time since 2006.

In a statement on Twitter, Rose said: "On the fourth hole yesterday, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back. I've been getting around the clock treatment but it just doesn't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship."

Hoshino was the first alternate after Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player not in the field, who made the decision to stay in the USA and compete in the Barracuda Championship rather than travel to Scotland.

Hoshino makes his third consecutive major appearance, having played in both the PGA Championship and US Open

The Japanese player missed the cut in last year's contest, his only other appearance at The Open, with Hoshino primarily playing on the Japan Golf Tour.

England's Aaron Rai, who posted a top-20 finish at Royal St George's last year, also received a late call-up when South Africa's Erik van Rooyen withdrew due to a neck injury ahead of his 1.48pm start.



