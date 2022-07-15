The 150th Open: America's Talor Gooch says it feels like "everyone is against" LIV Golf players

Talor Gooch says LIV players have "banded together" following the R&A's comments earlier this week about the rebel Saudi-backed league.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said there was no plan to ban LIV golfers from future Opens but admitted it could be more difficult for them to qualify for the major in future.

Slumbers said the LIV Series was "entirely driven by money" and "not in the best interest of the sport as a whole".

Speaking after shooting a three-under 69 during round two at St Andrews to move to seven under par, Gooch said: "It feels like everybody is against us and that's okay. It's kind of banded us together, I think."

The credentials of everyone speaks for themselves. It is cool for me to see other guys out there playing well. We've caught a lot of flak for what we've done [but] I think one thing that cannot be questioned is the quality of players that are there. Talor Gooch on LIV players performing well at The Open

Gooch revealed that he only planned to play one LIV event but then opted to sign up for the tour full-time after being suspended from the PGA Tour.

The 30-year-old hopes the animosity between golf's established tours and its newest ends at some point allowing players to choose which tournaments they take part in.

Gooch added: "It's not for me to decide (what a resolution looks like).

"I think there's space in the world of professional golf that they can co-exist and it's not just here or there. I've said it from the get-go that I don't think the golf world benefits from this continued butting of heads.

"I think there's a way to resolve this. I'm not the guy that decides that. But I think there's a way to resolve it that benefits everybody involved from the fans to the players, to the organisations and everyone."

Gooch's fellow LIV player, Dustin Johnson, carded a five-under 67 at the Old Course on Friday to move to nine-under for the tournament.

Two-time major winner Johnson says he "does not pay attention" to any criticism of his decision to join the LIV Series - and does not feel he has been treated any differently by fans at St Andrews.

The 38-year-old said "I don't read anything. So I wouldn't know what you were saying or if there was anything negative being said. I don't pay attention to it.

"The crowds have been fantastic. I've always had a lot of support over here and it's been that way this week. A lot of support out there, the fans have been great."

