Ladies European Tour: Justin Rose and wife Kate launch Rose Ladies Open on LET Access Series

Kate and Justin Rose have launched the Rose Ladies Open

Justin Rose and wife Kate have extended their support to women's golf with the launch of the Rose Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series.

The event will take place at Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire from September 23-25 and offer a €65,000 prize fund, the largest this season on the LETAS circuit outside of the Grand Final.

The former world No 1 and his wife felt the new 54-hole event was the next step in their commitment to the women's game in the UK, following on from the success of the Rose Ladies Series since its launch during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Building on the success of the Rose Ladies Series, we wanted to continue growing and developing the ladies' professional game by creating this new tournament, as part of the LET Access Series," said Kate and Justin Rose.

"Our motivation remains the same: we want to give the female professionals more opportunities to play competitively; provide them the chance to compete for larger prize funds; provide opportunities to be seen and receive the exposure they deserve, so that we can continue to work towards change and the drive for equality and help provide the pathway to the Ladies European Tour."

Charley Hull claimed the silverware in the inaugural event of the Rose Ladies Series in Hampshire in 2020

The Rose Ladies Series was created in 2020 to provide playing opportunities during golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown, with eight events that year and a further 11 tournaments taking place the following campaign. A further five events were then created during a four-week period in April 2022 to allow players to prepare for the new season.

Alexandra Armas, CEO of the Ladies European Tour, said: "Kate and Justin's continued commitment and support of women's golf over recent years through the Rose Ladies Series has been fantastic.

"LETAS provides an excellent pathway to the LET and having the Rose Ladies Open in this year's calendar offers another playing opportunity, which helps develop the professional game and strengthens the Tour."