Rocket Mortgage Classic: Matt Wallace two shots behind leader Tony Finau after opening round

Englishman Matt Wallace is two shots behind leader Tony Finau after the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detriot.

Finau stayed in stellar form and shot an eight-under-par 64 to tie Canada's Taylor Pendrith for the first-round lead

The pair were one shot shy of tying the course record at Detroit Golf Club. They hold a two-shot edge over five golfers tied for third at six-under 66: Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Wallace, who shot seven birdies in his round.

Finau hit all 18 greens in regulation, carded eight birdies and stayed bogey-free.

"The ball-striking was nice today," Finau said. "I guess I hit every green, which I wasn't aware of until after my round. First time in my career, so that was nice. I had a look every single hole for birdie and was able to pop a few in."

Finau snapped a five-and-a-half-year drought between PGA Tour wins when he earned victory at The Northern Trust last August. Last week's come-from-behind success at the 3M Open marked his third career title.

According to the PGA Tour, Finau is the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2018 to win a tournament, and then hold at least a share of the first-round lead the following week.

"This game's a funny game because sometimes you play well and the next week you're a little flat, sometimes you play well and you keep it going," Finau said. "It was nice to keep it going after last week and keep it going today."

Pendrith, meanwhile, is ranked No. 237 in the Official World Golf Ranking and looking for his first win on tour. He led last October's Butterfield Bermuda Championship after the second and third rounds before a final-round 76 doomed him to a tie for fifth.

Luke Donald is in action in Detroit

A massive 14-player tie at five-under 67 included Zach Johnson and South Korea's Si Woo Kim among its notable names.

Mark Hubbard made a hole-in-one at the par-three 11th on his way to a four-under 68. He dropped his club at the top of his follow-through, believing he had hit a poor shot.

"Honestly, it was pretty embarrassing," Hubbard said. "Didn't quite know where the ball was going today. ... I just felt really stuck and I thought it was going to be way right of the green. I looked up and it was a perfect one-yard draw. [Playing partner Wyndham Clark] actually was like, as soon as I let go, he's like, Dude, that better not go in,' but sure enough it landed and trickled in like a putt."

England's Luke Donald, who is reportedly set to be named Team Europe's new Ryder Cup captain Thursday, shot a two-under 70. He was in a large tie for 53rd that also featured Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland.