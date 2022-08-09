Danielle Kang to return to LPGA Tour later this month after health break

Danielle Kang will make her return to the LPGA Tour later this month at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada.

The 29-year-old American star has not played on the since revealing at the US Women's Open in early June that she had a tumour on her spine. She endured back pain for several months before receiving the diagnosis.

Kang made the cut at the US Women's Open and tied for 63rd place. She returned home to Nevada afterward for further testing.

"I know you missed us ... See you at the @cpwomensopen in two weeks," Kang posted on Tuesday across her social media platforms..

The CP Women's Open begins on August 25 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Kang has won six times on the LPGA Tour, including one major, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship. Her most recent victory came in January at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions event.