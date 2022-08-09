Cameron Smith coy on LIV Golf reports: 'You'll hear news from me, not Cameron Percy'

Cameron Smith says any news about his future on the PGA Tour or joining the LIV Golf Series will only come from him and he insisted he's fully focused on the FedExCup Playoffs.

Smith was speaking ahead of the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and was asked directly about reports from The Telegraph stating that world No 2 had agreed to a deal in excess of $100 million to sign with the LIV Golf Series

The reports came hours after Cameron Percy of Australia said in an interview that Smith and another fellow Australian, Marc Leishman, already have signed deals to exit the PGA Tour.

"If there's something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy," Smith said.

"I'm a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it will be said by me."

Smith's plan is reportedly to finish out the PGA Tour season - where he has a real chance to win the FedEx Cup and the $18 million prize that comes with it - before he joins LIV for its next tournament in Boston in early September.

When asked to if he would give a direct 'yes or no' regarding the report that he has signed and is going, Smith remained closed.

Smith says he's solely focused on winning the FedExCup Playoffs

"I have no comment to that. Like I said, I'm here to play the FedExCup Playoffs, that's been my focus for the last week-and-a-half.

"That's what I'm here to do, I'm here to win the FedExCup Playoffs. Like I said, it will come from me it won't come from Cameron Percy."

LIV Tour declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Smith continued on by confirming that it is his intention to play the Presidents Cup.

"It's something that we've been looking forward to for the last three years. We missed a year because of Covid and it's something that I look forward to being a part of."

Gooch, Swafford and Jones not allowed to play at FedExCup Playoffs

A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour.

The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week, including Phil Mickelson.