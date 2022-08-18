PGA Tour: Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship as Rory McIlroy slips back after triple-bogey

Keegan Bradley (right) holds a one-shot lead over Adam Scott (left) at the BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship, with Rory McIlroy four off the pace after being unable to build on a fast start.

The American - who won the event in 2018 - mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on his way to an opening-round 64 at Wilmington Country Club, giving the former major champion a narrow advantage over former world No 1 Adam Scott.

Bradley holed five of his opening seven holes and added another from 40 feet at the ninth to reach the turn in 29, before cancelling out a bogey at the 11th by posting back-to-back gains from the 14th to set the clubhouse target.

Keegan Bradley is searching for a first PGA Tour victory since winning this event in 2018

"I made a nice putt on the first hole and just kept it going," Bradley said. "I feel like coming here is no different than any event I play all year. I try to make it that way. Then come Sunday there's a lot of ramifications for your career, for Atlanta, and I'm proud of the way I played today."

Scott birdied three of his last five holes to end the day in solo second, while Shane Lowry reached six under until he three-putted from long range at the par-four last and Justin Thomas got briefly within one of the lead when he holed a 40-foot eagle at the 14th.

Thomas missed from inside three feet at the par-three next to drop back into the share of third, with Harold Varner III completing the group on five under after responding to a three-putt bogey at the par-five 12th by going birdie-eagle over his next two holes.

McIlroy holed from off the opening green and tapped in to birdie the par-five third, having missed the eagle try from inside eight feet, with the four-time major winner rolling in from 15 feet at the fifth and seventh to quickly move to four under.

The former world No 1 birdied the 13th and two-putted from 30 feet to pick up a shot at the par-five next and get within one of the lead, only to find the water off the 15th tee and three-putt from 30 feet to post a triple-bogey six.

McIlroy failed to convert a 10-foot birdie chance at the 16th and two-putted from 20 feet to par the next, with a long-range two-putt at the last leaving him in the group on three under that contains world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy is looking to win the FedExCup for a third time

"Much better than last week and sort of feel like I shook off the rust a little bit," McIlroy said. "Started really well, made some good things. Yeah, just that one tee shot on 15. I felt like I had probably half a club too much, so I was trying to hit like a cut in there over the water, and I just double-crossed it and then compounded that by the three-putt."

FedExCup leader Will Zalatoris made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his back nine but bogeyed the last to post a one-under 70, while Jon Rahm struggled to a two-over 73 and Tony Finau stuttered to an opening-round 77.

