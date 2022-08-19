Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Jessica Korda took victory in the team competition at the Aramco Series event in Sotogrande and extended her lead in the individual tournament to six shots heading into the weekend. Team Jessica Korda took victory in the team competition at the Aramco Series event in Sotogrande and extended her lead in the individual tournament to six shots heading into the weekend.

Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande.

Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.

Beginning on the back nine, Korda extended her overnight lead with birdies at the 13th and 15th before carding her first dropped shots of the week with back-to-back bogeys over her next two holes.

Four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the second helped Korda set the clubhouse target, with Roussin in second spot after mixing six birdies with two bogeys on her way to a second-round 68.

Jessica Korda moved to 15 under after rounds of 61 and 68 in Spain

"I think we just really had a good vibe out there," Korda said about winning the team contest. "We tried to keep it as light as possible. It was a lot harder today. The wind was definitely up, so it was a bit tough, but everyone played and contributed."

Korda's younger sister Nelly is seven off the pace in third, having added a 69 to her opening 67. while Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino is in fourth place on seven under, having shot a round of 69 on day two at La Reserva.

"I hit it really good," Korda said. "I had a bunch of lip-outs and close calls on my putts unfortunately, but that's golf. Sometimes - most of the time they don't go in - so I'm happy with three-under. I battled back after having an iffy front nine."

Sweden's Linn Grant shares fifth place with Belgium's Manon De Roey following a second successive 69, while England's Alice Hewson leads the British interest and heads into the final day in a share of 15th place.

Who will win the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande?