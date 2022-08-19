Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Team Korda claimed a one-shot victory in the team event, while Korda carded rounds of 61 and 68 to move to 15 under and six ahead of the chasing pack; Watch the final round live on Saturday from 1pm on Sky Sports Arena and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel
Last Updated: 19/08/22 9:34pm
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande.
Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
Beginning on the back nine, Korda extended her overnight lead with birdies at the 13th and 15th before carding her first dropped shots of the week with back-to-back bogeys over her next two holes.
Four birdies in a five-hole stretch from the second helped Korda set the clubhouse target, with Roussin in second spot after mixing six birdies with two bogeys on her way to a second-round 68.
"I think we just really had a good vibe out there," Korda said about winning the team contest. "We tried to keep it as light as possible. It was a lot harder today. The wind was definitely up, so it was a bit tough, but everyone played and contributed."
Korda's younger sister Nelly is seven off the pace in third, having added a 69 to her opening 67. while Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino is in fourth place on seven under, having shot a round of 69 on day two at La Reserva.
"I hit it really good," Korda said. "I had a bunch of lip-outs and close calls on my putts unfortunately, but that's golf. Sometimes - most of the time they don't go in - so I'm happy with three-under. I battled back after having an iffy front nine."
Sweden's Linn Grant shares fifth place with Belgium's Manon De Roey following a second successive 69, while England's Alice Hewson leads the British interest and heads into the final day in a share of 15th place.
Who will win the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande? Watch the final round live on Saturday from 1pm on Sky Sports Arena and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel!