Cameron Smith calls LIV Golf 'the future' and hits out at 'unfair' status on world ranking points

Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith has labelled LIV Golf as the future of the sport and says it’s “unfair” the breakaway circuit doesn’t offer world rankings points.

The world No 2 became the highest-ranked player to compete in the Saudi-backed series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, ending weeks of speculation over his golfing future.

Smith will make his LIV Golf Invitational Series debut at the Boston event, beginning on Friday at The International (Oaks Course), with the Australian one of 13 players from the world's top 50 in action.

"I think it's really a shame that we are not getting World Ranking points out here," Smith said in his pre-tournament press conference. "To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing, and not to get World Ranking points, I think is perhaps a little bit unfair.

"You know, it's still super competitive out here. I think, yeah, I just really think it's a little bit unfair."

Cameron Smith will be in an all-Australian team with Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby

LIV Golf's application to the Official World Golf Ranking board -- which consists of representatives from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, USGA, R&A, PGA of America and Augusta National -- is under review.

"I hope that these world ranking points will sort themselves out before my exemption is up," added Smith, who has not resigned his membership of the PGA Tour. "To the fans of major championship golf, it may be a little bit unfair on them.

"I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can sort that out."

On the criticism he has faced surrounding his move, Smith added: "This is a new kind of chapter in my life. I think this is the future of golf. I love how it is out here. It's a little bit more laid back on the range, the music playing. I love that stuff."

The 29-year-old holds a five-year exemption for the majors for his one-shot win at St Andrews in July, although many of the field may struggle to qualify for majors in future due to LIV Golf not currently being awarded Official Golf World Ranking (OWGR) status.

"Augusta, right now, we can play in it, and I'm hoping, and praying, that they make the right decisions and past champions and people, we can all start playing," two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson said.

"I told my kids that there is a chance, there is a possibility, that we can't go to Augusta. And I told them, if they tell me that I can't go, being a past champion, then I don't want to be there anyway because that's just -- that's just the wrong way to look at it.

"It's the game of golf. We are all trying to be the best players.

"The No 2 player in the world is now here so if you're going to try to see the best players in the world, then you should have World Ranking points because these are the best players in the world here, just like everywhere else across the world. If you're going to say you're competing against the best, you've got to have a World Ranking system."