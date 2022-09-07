Presidents Cup: Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa among captain Davis Love III's picks for Team USA

Jordan Spieth will make his fourth Presidents Cup appearance later this month

Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa have been named among Davis Love III's six captain's picks to represent Team USA in this month's President Cup at Quail Hollow.

Spieth returns to make his fourth appearance in the biennial contest and the first since 2017, having missed out on playing for Tiger Woods' side in Team USA's narrow 16-14 victory in Melbourne in 2019.

The former world No 1 - who finished eighth in the qualification standings - will be part of the youngest Team USA in Presidents Cup history, with the average age of the 12-man roster being just 29.6 years old.

"This will be Jordan's fourth Presidents Cup appearance, which makes him easily the veteran member of a young team," Love said. "He is mature beyond his years and will serve as a great mentor to some of our rookies, while also being one of the top players we'll count on to play well at Quail Hollow."

Morikawa is one of four captain's picks making their Presidents Cup debut, joining Max Homa, reigning BMW PGA Champion Billy Horschel and Cameron Young, while Kevin Kisner returns to make his second appearance for Team USA having gone undefeated on his 2017 debut.

Collin Morikawa featured in Team USA's record-breaking Ryder Cup victory over Europe at Whistling Straits last September

Masters champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler was among the six automatic qualifiers, confirmed following the conclusion of the BMW Championship last Monday, with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau completing Team USA's line-up.

Only Spieth and Thomas have experience of playing multiple Presidents Cups for Team USA, with six players making their debuts in the contest. The International Team have eight rookies in their line-up, with many of their past players ineligible to feature since switching to LIV Golf this year.

Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann were two qualifiers who gave up their places by joining the breakaway circuit, resulting in two more captain's picks. Former Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, along with Chile's Mito Pereira, South Korean Joohyung (Tom) Kim and Canada's Corey Conners, were the others to qualify automatically.

The Open champion Cameron Smith says it is unfair that those who have joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires.

International Team captain Trevor Immelman then selected South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia's Cam Davis, South Korea's Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee, Colombia's Sebastian Muñoz and Canada's Taylor Pendrith as his captain's picks.

Team USA are defending champions and have won the last eight Presidents Cups, a run beginning in 2005.

