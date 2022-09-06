Presidents Cup: Trevor Immelman picks five rookies after International Team loses stars to LIV Golf

Sebastian Munoz was one of the Presidents Cup captain's picks by Trevor Immelman

International Team captain Trevor Immelman has named five debutants among his six picks to complete his side for this month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

Immelman was due to only have four captain's picks for the biennial contest, but was handed two extra selections when two of the automatic qualifiers - Open champion Cameron Smith and Chile's Joaquin Niemann - elected to join LIV Golf after the conclusion of the FedExCup season.

Smith and Niemann were ineligible to compete in the Presidents Cup as they were suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the breakaway circuit, along with all other LIV Golf members, which limited Immelman's options for completing the International Team line-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Open champion Cameron Smith says it is unfair that those who have joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires. The Open champion Cameron Smith says it is unfair that those who have joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires.

Si Woo Kim returns to make his second Presidents Cup appearance, having featured in the record-breaking defeat to Team USA in 2017, with compatriot K.H Lee selected to make his debut after successfully defending his AT&T Byron Nelson title earlier this season.

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia's Cam Davis, Colombia's Sebastian Muñoz and Canada's Taylor Pendrith were the other four players picked, meaning eight of Immelman's 12-man line-up will be making their debuts.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is among the players who will make their Presidents Cup debuts this month

Former Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott were among the automatic qualifiers, along with Chile's Mito Pereira, South Korean Joohyung (Tom) Kim and Canada's Corey Conners.

Davis Love III will name his six captain's picks for Team USA on Wednesday September 7, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau his six automatic qualifiers.

Team USA are defending champions after their narrow 16-14 victory in Australia in 2019, with the hosts looking for a record ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory, while the International Team has only one of the previous 13 editions.

Watch the Presidents Cup live from September 22-25 live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday September 22 from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.