England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day

Liz Young heads into the final day on top

England's Liz Young tops the leaderboard by one stroke going into the final day of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern.

Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69.

She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one leaders Christine Wolf of Austria and Swede Linn Grant, in addition to France's Charlotte Liautier.

"I played well today," said leader Young, according to ladieseuropeantour.com. "It's very wet with the rain we've had and the storms, so it's target golf.

"What the number is to the flag, that's what I'm going to pitch it to and that's where it's going to stay. I'm not hitting the ball too hard, so I'm not getting too much backspin which I think is helping me.

"Plus, I'm putting really nicely. The greens are rolling really nice considering how much rain we've had and I've holed a few out there today and yesterday.

"I've had the last two weeks off which has been really nice to recharge and do something other than golf. Now I feel my game is back in good shape."

England's Annabel Dimmock finished the day tied for 11th place, four shots off the pace following a two-under round of 70.