England vs South Africa, Super League and Premiership Rugby to go ahead this weekend after Queen's death

England's Test match against South Africa will continue on Saturday following a day's pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - with Super League and Premiership Rugby also being played this weekend.

The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement.

Play is now set to resume on Saturday, with England Women's T20 against India and all other professional cricket in England due to resume.

Saturday's Super League match between Huddersfield and Salford will be played after confirmation that Friday night's game between Catalans and Leeds would also go ahead as planned, while Premiership Rugby matches are set to go ahead on Saturday and Sunday.

An ECB statement said: "Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service.

"Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance.



"This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.



"Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen."

A Super League statement said: "Following the publication of the National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs and broadcasters, Super League can confirm that the Betfred Super League Eliminator between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils will be played as scheduled on Saturday 10th September (kick-off 1pm).

"Due respect will be paid to Her Majesty before both Eliminator fixtures, with a period of silence and where possible the playing of the National Anthem - while players and match officials will be asked to wear black armbands."

Friday

Calatans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos, 8pm

Saturday

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils

Small changes to Premiership Rugby

Friday's Premiership Rugby matches have been postponed, with Bristol Bears vs Bath Rugby moved to 5.30pm on Saturday, but the season-opening fixtures on Saturday will be played.

In a statement, Premiership Rugby announced: "Premiership Rugby is united in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her inspirational life of service and her unparalleled contribution to the United Kingdom.

"Following consultation with the RFU, DCMS and the PRL Board, Premiership Rugby can confirm that as a mark of respect, the two Gallagher Premiership matches scheduled for today will be postponed. Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday and an update will be given on the Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints as soon as possible.

"The other matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as scheduled, with Premiership clubs joining with supporters in recognising Queen Elizabeth's life and service. Prior to the start of each match, a one-minute silent tribute will take place. All players and coaches will be invited to wear black armbands."

Friday

Sale Sharks vs Northampton - postponed, new date TBC

Saturday

Exeter vs Leicester, 3pm

London Irish vs Worcester, 3pm

Newcastle Falcons vs Harlequins, 3pm

Bristol Bears vs Bath, 5.30pm

Sunday

Gloucester vs Wasps, 3pm