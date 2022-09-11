BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry enjoys win 'for the good guys' with narrow victory at Wentworth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry says it is difficult to put into words what his victory at the BMW PGA Championship means to him. Shane Lowry says it is difficult to put into words what his victory at the BMW PGA Championship means to him.

Shane Lowry labelled his BMW PGA Championship victory as "one for the good guys" after holding off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to win at Wentworth.

Lowry posted a seven-under 65 on the final day of the DP World Tour's flagship event to finish on 17 under and close a bogey-free tournament, reduced to 54 holes after Friday's play was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The tournament featured 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, something Lowry admitted he "can't stand" ahead of the event, with the Irishman admitting that was added motivation ahead of his first victory since The Open in 2019.

"I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing," Lowry said. "I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this [DP World] Tour I really feel this is one for the good guys."

Lowry, who finished runner-up to McIlroy at Wentworth in 2014, added: "It [winning] means a lot. It's been a good year, but felt like I've been close a few times and only a few tournaments left this season and I really wanted to win one and this was top of the list.

"I'm so happy. I can't put into words how happy I am, how much I love this tour, this tournament. I'm the happiest man in the world right now. One of my main goals is to go to Rome next year and help win back the Ryder Cup so I'm delighted that qualifying started this week and I have made some good points."

Rahm had produced a back-nine 29 to set the early clubhouse target at 16 under but ended the week tied-second alongside McIlroy, who narrowly missed out on a final-hole eagle to force a play-off against Lowry.

"I think Shane [Lowry] winning softens the blow," McIlroy admitted. "If it had been someone else, I might not have felt as comfortable with it as I am. Seeing a friend win is always great and I am really happy for him.

Rory McIlroy remains top of the DP World Tour rankings despite narrowly missing out on BMW PGA Championship victory

"I struggled today. I didn't hit my irons very well. I was sort of scrambling a lot but I got the most out of my round. I wish I had made a four on 17, but, apart from that, I dug in there and did what I needed to do to give myself a chance going down 18 and that's all you can ask for."

Talor Gooch was the top LIV player thanks to an eagle on the 18th, lifting him to fourth spot and 14 under, while Patrick Reed was a further stroke back in tied-fifth after a final-round 63.

"I definitely felt welcome," Reed said. "The guys were very respectful, very nice to me. They were the same as when I come over and play year-in and year-out every time.

"For me as a player and as an honorary lifetime member, I definitely will come back and play. I always want to play at least the minimum and continue to hold my card.

"I take pride in that, I take pride in being a worldwide player and coming over and playing on the European Tour [now DP World Tour]. Nothing will change how I feel about coming over to play."