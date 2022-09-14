Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald calls on rising stars to impress and force their way onto Team Europe

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald spoke to the media ahead of the DS Automobiles Italian Open

Luke Donald has called on Europe’s young golfers to create their own Ryder Cup legacy and break into next year’s team, as participation for LIV Golf members remains “in limbo”.

The Englishman was announced as Europe's Ryder Cup captain in August, following Henrik Stenson being stripped of the role for joining the Saudi-backed series, while the qualification campaign for the 2023 team began at last week's BMW PGA Championship.

Donald was delighted to see several of his likely team impressing at Wentworth, where Shane Lowry claimed a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, with Donald hoping to see more Team Europe candidates impress on the next Ryder Cup course at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

"I think there's an opportunity every year for young players to come through and make the team," Donald said. "It would be my goal and an opportunity to try and make it clear how big of an event the Ryder Cup is.

"I think my first Ryder Cup back in 2004, I understood it was a big event but once I got to play it, I didn't really understand the enormity of it; the impact it has on golf, impact it has on encouraging a new generation of players to take up the game, to create history.

"It's an event like nothing that we play week-in, week-out because we come together as a team and put our individual assets to the side and come together to create something that's bigger than just ourselves. That will be my message to some of the young players who see a great opportunity to create that legacy.

"Obviously, I have got to play with a few the last few weeks. I get to play with Guido Migliozzi tomorrow [Thursday] and Adrian Meronk, another guy that just won. I'm excited to see their games but I'll be keeping my eye on some of the younger, exciting talent to try to make this team."

Five of last year's Ryder Cup team have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit - Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger - along with former vice-captains Stenson, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell.

LIV Golf members can currently earn Ryder Cup qualification points, with DP World Tour suspensions "temporarily stayed" until February's hearing, although it remains unclear whether they will be eligible to feature for Europe next September.

"Nothings that really changed since I was appointed back in August," Donald added. "We're still a little bit in limbo. We don't know what's going to happen with the lawsuit so I'm trying to not really put too much energy. Once we get a clearer picture, I can give you better answers."

Edoardo Molinari is one of Donald's vice-captains for the biennial contest, with the pair using this week's event - featuring McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland - to look at course set-up options for the Ryder Cup as well as potential players.

"Obviously I'm very keen on data and stats, so there are a few things that we tried to change from last year, and see how the players react to it," Molinari said. "You know, what kind of players tend to play well off certain tees in certain conditions, and then we are just going to make our mind up after this week and decide exactly what setup we want for next year.

"I think anyone playing well this week will obviously be seen under a different light in a year's time. Obviously, still a very long way to go. Everyone will have to play very well to make the team or get a pick, but I think playing well this week would be no harm to anyone and will actually be quite good."

