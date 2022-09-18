PGA Tour: Danny Willett, Max Homa in joint second at Fortinet Championship in California

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Day 3 of the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort and Spa in California. A look back at the best of the action from Day 3 of the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort and Spa in California.

Danny Willett dropped back a shot to joint second at the Fortinet Championship in California on Saturday.

His bogey-free 64 in the second round, his second-consecutive unblemished day, had him hold a share of the halfway lead.

But he carded a bogey and a double-bogey on the third day at the opening event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

2016 Masters champion Willett finished the third day with a cumulative score of 204

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, finished with a cumulative score of 204, joined by American Max Homa on 12 under par.

"It was tough when we started the day, it was really windy," Willett said.

"It's hard trying to hold some of them front flags when its pumping downwind when the areas really small, but yes, some scrappy golf."

Defending champion Homa also collected two bogeys on the day.

American Justin Lower led the pack with a round of 69 that saw him card five birdies.

"I just tried to really keep it as simple as I could, keep it in play, keep it in the fairway because I really think you can score from the fairway," Lower said. "It's very tough to score from the rough, especially with the pins tucked the way they are.

At Silverado Resort & Spa Lower took his first career 54-hole lead in his 29th start on the PGA Tour.

"I'm sure I'll be nervous, for sure, but [it's] just part of it," he added.

"I mean, its why we play. Playing on the PGA Tour with a chance to win, it's pretty cool."

