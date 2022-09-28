Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Rory McIlroy on 'best golf' and return to St Andrews

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy returns to St Andrews ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Rory McIlroy returns to St Andrews ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy believes he is enjoying one of the best runs of his career and insists he isn’t dwelling on his major near-miss at The Open ahead of his return to St Andrews.

McIlroy has won twice during an impressive 2022 campaign, defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open and becoming the first three-time winner of the FedExCup, with the Northern Irishman posting 12 top-10 finishes in his 19 worldwide starts so far this year.

The former world No 1 also finished no worse than eighth in all four majors this year, including a runner-up finish at St Andrews in The 150th Open, with McIlroy pleased to be continuing to give himself opportunities to add to his victory tally.

"I think the stats would suggest that I am [having the best year]," McIlroy told Sky Sports News ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. "If you're purely looking at numbers and you're looking at strokes gained statistics, it's very close to the best golf that I've played for a calendar year.

"When you look purely into the numbers and you look at the numbers that I put up in the majors this year, there would be other years with those strokes gained numbers where I would have won two majors. It just is what it is.

McIlroy addressed the media ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

"My performances in the majors this year were very good in 2014 but I got hot for a couple of them and obviously went on to win. Everyone's going to remember you winning championships and lifting trophies and that you've gained over three [strokes] on the field at a major championship.

"Consistently what I've learnt this year is that if you keep putting yourself in a position to win golf tournaments then you're going to win some that you probably shouldn't, like the FedExCup a few weeks ago, then you're going to lose some that you should win like here in July.

"If you keep putting yourself in those positions over and over again, the law of averages suggest you're going to win your fair share. I feel like over the course of my career I certainly feel like I've won my fair share of golf tournaments."

McIlroy's runner-up finish to Cameron Smith followed a tied-third finish in The Open at St Andrews in 2010, with the 33-year-old also impressing at the Old Course on several occasions at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

"I've had so many great memories here over the years," McIlroy added. "It's the place where I got my [DP World] Tour card, I've played two Open Championships here and played great in both of them.

"I've had so many great memories with my dad playing the Dunhill [Alfred Dunhill Links Championship], so all those memories far outweigh what happened in July.

"I wish things would have worked out differently but a t the same time St Andrews means a lot more to me than just trying to win a Claret Jug here.

"I've been coming here for so many years, it has been a big part of my life and I don't think I'd be doing myself justice if I didn't see all the good things that St Andrews has given me and provided me over the years.

"I'm very grateful be able to play here, to experience it and I'll have other chances to win Claret Jugs around here. It certainly wasn't my last chance this year and hopefully, If I keep playing the way I'm playing, whenever The Open rolls around again then hopefully I'll have another good chance."

