Spain's Adrian Otaegui storms into six-shot lead after stunning 64 at Andalucia Masters

Spain's Adrian Otaegui hit eight birdies during Round Three

Spain's Adrian Otaegui stormed into a six-shot lead with a stunning 64 on the penultimate day of the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

Otaegui carded a seven-under 64 in a third round which featured eight birdies, including three in a row on the final three holes.

The Spaniard will start Sunday on 16 under for the tournament, with a healthy lead over nearest challengers - Sweden's Joakim Lagergren (67) and fellow Spaniard Angel Hidalgo (70).

The British challenge is headed by a cluster further back, Scot Robert MacIntyre lying fifth on seven under after a 69, one ahead of Jordan Smith and two up on Ross Fisher.

Otaegui started the day level at the top of the leaderboard with Hidalgo and in-form Australian Min Woo Lee, who finished second last year and third in the Spanish Open on Sunday.

Lee finished as he started, on nine under, as Otaegui pulled away.

The 29-year-old's sole bogey came on the seventh as a birdie on the second was followed by three more on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

Lagergren, meanwhile, admitted he was "all over the place" during an up-and-down 67 featuring an eagle at the long 17th.

"That was some proper golf today. I mean, scrambling around like I did do day, I was all over the place. I need to be better off the tee. I didn't play very good on eight, nine, 10. As soon as you hit the fairway on this course, you get yourself in a good place to hit birdies," he said.

"I need to be a bit straighter off the tee. If am better off the tee, my putting is very good and if I find some fairways, it will be interesting."

