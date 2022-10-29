Bermuda Championship: Ben Crane takes single-shot lead after his lowest PGA Tour score in 10 years

Ben Crane leads by a single shot at the Bermuda Championship after his nine-under 62

Ben Crane recorded a nine-under 62 – his lowest score in a decade – to take a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Crane holed out with a wedge for eagle to complete a back nine of 29 and equal his career low on the PGA Tour, edging him in front of a cluster of rivals.

The 46-year-old, who was given a sponsor exemption for the Bermuda tournament, has not registered a victory since the 2014 FedEx St Jude Championship - and had gone five years without leading after any round.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"Obviously I played the best golf I've played in a long time and to be in this tournament is super encouraging," said Crane.

"I don't get in a lot and the weather starts getting bad right when I finished, so it was really cool to shoot 62.

"That 29 on the back, I didn't see it coming, but it adds up to 29 - a super fun day."

Crane, who was at 14-under 128, played alongside his good friend Aaron Baddeley, who had a 64 and was among five players to trail by a single shot.

Ireland's Seamus Power is two shots off the lead

Also in that group were joint first-round leader Austin Smotherman, who was tied until a late three-putt bogey for a 67, Adam Schenk (66), Robby Shelton (66) and Ben Griffin (64).

Ireland's Seamus Power, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at No 48, had another 65 and was two shots off the lead.

Watch the Butterfield Bermuda Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.