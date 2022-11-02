Seamus Power reflects on victory at the Bermuda Championship and Ryder Cup ambitions

Seamus Power won his second PGA Tour title in Bermuda

Seamus Power is hoping his second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship keeps him in the Ryder Cup conversation.

Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot and double his tally of PGA Tour wins after success at the Barbasol Championship in 2021.

After a few celebrations on Sunday night and a day to refresh, he's straight back to it and practising ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Power believes his title win in Bermuda will stand him in good stead moving forwards towards the end of the year.

"The win itself is massive," Power said on Tuesday.

"It's so nice. It guarantees you're on Tour until the end of 2025 and when my manager said that out loud to me, it's a very comforting feeling to be honest.

"It's very nice. It's nice knowing that's there, no matter what. It makes it a lot easier to play at a high level of golf when you don't have to look over your shoulder a little bit."

Eighteen months ago, Power was playing Monday qualifiers to make sure he would get some starts, and now he has another PGA Tour trophy to his name. The 35-year-old's belief never wavered, though.

"I genuinely believed deep down I was good enough to win. Certainly, when I was in that moment, I didn't feel like I was that far away," he said.

"Now, my career has changed considerably since then. To have the two wins on paper is still huge and having the exemption is amazing.

"There wasn't a point where I didn't think I could get here, obviously from the outside it probably did look like that. It's a good 18 months of golf, I feel like I'm on a good track and I'll look to keep it up for longer."

Reflecting back, Power notes that a few different elements came together to deliver his improved consistency, including the appointment of caddy SImon Keelan.

"Throughout 2020 it was a tough year for me, my elbow was a problem and I needed surgery at the end of that year," he said.

"Simon has been a huge addition. I really feel when I get in contention it's game-changing [having him on the bag] in those situations.

"I made a change in sports psychologist a couple of seasons ago, so all of those things put together really came together to get me going."

Simon Keelan has been Seamus Power's caddy since 2019

Keelan has been on Power's bag since 2019, the two have known each other for years and their relationship is something Power believes has made a significant difference, in both the good times and bad.

"The moment I had him that for one week at the Canadian Open, I knew I was onto something," Power said.

"Having the Irish connection, for me, is huge. It's a little bit more easy-going, as any Irishman will know. We have a slightly different sense of humour and having that ease back and forth is very, very good.

"Simon is a very good golfer himself and I like having that on the bag. I know he's played a lot of high-level golf when he was younger.

"Getting on so well together is massive, everything is always great when things are going well, but on the days when it's not there and you're really trying to grind to make a cut or hang on, he's massive in those situations. It's been a big addition over the last few years."

Power has made no secret of his ambition to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September.

He said: "Looking from the outside, Rory (McIlroy), Jon Rahm and then Matt Fitzpatrick or Viktor Hovland, they rack up so many points.

"I feel like to get one of those [world points places] you have to be very close to be winning a major, certainly like a solo second of something. I knew that from the start, to be honest I'm still in the same spot.

"For me, the European spots would be very difficult to get also, but there are six wildcard spots and I know if I play well and continue to get good results, I'd hope to be in the group for picks.

"It's still early on in the process but to get a win and on their radar a little bit more was a nice bonus."