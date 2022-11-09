Tiger Woods confirms return at Hero World Challenge in first tournament since The 150th Open

Tiger Woods has announced he will return to action at this year's Hero World Challenge in his first outing since The Open in July.

The 15-time major champion took to Twitter to confirm his involvement in the 20-man tournament which is due to take place from November 28 - December 4 in Albany.

Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood make up the two remaining unfilled spaces.

