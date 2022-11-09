Golf News

Tiger Woods confirms return at Hero World Challenge in first tournament since The 150th Open

Tiger Woods hasn't played since missing the cut at The Open in July - one of three official starts in 2022 (Masters and PGA). He has not played at the Hero World challenge since 2019 because of Covid and his car crash.

Last Updated: 09/11/22 4:22pm

Tiger Woods has announced he will return to action at this year's Hero World Challenge in his first outing since The Open in July.

The 15-time major champion took to Twitter to confirm his involvement in the 20-man tournament which is due to take place from November 28 - December 4 in Albany.

Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood make up the two remaining unfilled spaces.

